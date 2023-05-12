The ministers affirmed the strength of the UAE-French relations, which are witnessing continuous development in various fields and sectors, based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The ministers said in statements that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to the French Republic constitutes a strong impetus for the existing strategic partnership and gives a clear indication of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to raise the horizons of cooperation towards more advanced and prosperous levels.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, said that the UAE and France have a close relationship to build bridges of cooperation and advance the process of sustainable development, pointing out that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to France comes within the framework of The well-established relations of the two countries, which are getting stronger and more solid, are exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors, with the aim of driving economic growth and addressing common challenges.

He added that the visit is of great importance in light of the Year of Sustainability and in the run-up to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in the light of which the UAE mobilizes collective efforts towards building a sustainable and prosperous world while providing natural resources for all.

He pointed out that the leaderships of the two countries have put the best interest of their peoples and the environment at the heart of national strategies, and at the same time they are taking confident steps to ensure that the energy transition process is on track to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of such high-level visits, as they play a major role in aligning visions and goals and shaping the way for strategic cooperation.

The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, said that the UAE and the Republic of France enjoy strong and distinguished strategic relations based on a historical legacy based on friendship, mutual respect and continuous partnership.

He added, “The two countries have succeeded in developing aspects of cooperation in various development sectors of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, cultural and educational cooperation, which gave bilateral relations a fertile ground for continued growth and development since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971 until now.”

Al-Marri said that the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries was reflected in the economic and trade ties, which have become stronger and stronger, explaining that the UAE hosts the largest number of French institutions operating in the Middle East, estimated at 600 companies, with more than 30,000 employees.

He pointed out that French investments in the UAE are concentrated in sectors that serve the country’s directions to promote investment in the sectors of the new economy, including energy, clean energy, climate action, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and advanced technology, as well as existing cooperation in the education, health, environment and other fields that serve. The sustainable development agenda for both friendly countries.

He explained that the prospects for joint cooperation hold more commercial and investment opportunities, calling on the Emirati and French business sectors to study the opportunities and see the incentives and facilities offered by the markets of the two countries to develop more development companies to serve the future plans and visions of the two friendly countries.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, affirmed that the UAE-French relations are witnessing remarkable development in various vital fields and files of common interest, noting that the UAE-French cooperation is one of the most important pillars of global climate and environmental action efforts.

She said that the French Republic is one of the most important players in the field of climate change, which was evident through its hosting of the United Nations Climate Conference COP21 in 2015, which resulted in the Paris Climate Agreement, which is one of the most important global climate agreements, and the UAE was the first country in the Middle East. Al-Awsat signed the binding agreement to reduce emissions and work to adapt to the effects of climate change, in 2016, and in accordance with the country’s commitments to the agreement, the UAE presented the updated version of the second report of nationally determined contributions in support of the objectives of the UAE strategic initiative to strive to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

On the other hand, she indicated that the United Nations Climate Conference COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE this year, will witness the conduct of the first global outcome to assess progress in implementing the goals of the agreement, which means the consensus of the visions of the two countries on finding binding and practical solutions to reduce global emissions and face the challenges of climate change.

She added that the Emirati-French cooperation is embodied in the field of climate through many joint projects, the most important of which is the launch of a joint program to develop sustainable commercial investment opportunities with the aim of accelerating clean energy solutions, especially in the field of decarbonization of sectors and the use of clean hydrogen solutions in the field of transportation. Other partnerships between the two countries have contributed to the development, investment and operation of more than 6.2 gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects around the world, including two projects in the UAE that are considered one of the largest solar energy projects in one location in the world, in addition to investments worth six billion dollars. Contribute to avoiding the release of carbon emissions estimated at 10 million tons annually.

She emphasized that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to France will be fruitful, and she said: “We look forward through the visit to more cooperation with the French side, especially in files of common interest, including global climate action during the coming period, especially With the upcoming COP28 climate conference in the UAE this year.

For his part, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, confirmed that the UAE and France enjoy close trade and investment relations, noting that intra-non-oil trade recorded eight billion US dollars in 2022, an increase of 21% compared to 2021, with a record growth of 49%. % compared to 2020, and an increase of 6% compared to 2019, which confirms the upward trend of trade flows between the two friendly countries over the past years, despite the relative decline in international trade movement during some of these years.

He said that the trade and investment partnership between the two friendly countries is witnessing remarkable positive developments thanks to the close relations between the leaderships of the two countries, pointing out that France is the UAE’s fourth largest trading partner among the European Union countries, and comes fourth in re-export operations, and sixth in receiving The UAE’s non-oil exports are the third largest source of UAE imports among the European Union countries.

He added that France is the largest investor in the UAE among the European Union countries, with total foreign direct investments amounting to $4.4 billion by the end of 2020, with a share of 20% of the total European Union investments in the country, while the total Emirati investments in France amounted to $3.3 billion by the end of 2021.

