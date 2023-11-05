admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/11/2023 – 15:53

After airing the possibility of a nuclear attack on the Palestinian enclave, ultra-rightist Amichai Eliyahu – who is neither part of nor has influence over the war cabinet – was suspended from government meetings. A member of the Israeli government cabinet was suspended from government meetings after airing the possibility of a nuclear bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Minister of Jewish Heritage and member of an ultra-right party that is part of the governing coalition, Amichai Eliyahu made the comment during an interview with Israeli radio. He later claimed that “any reasonable person would understand that the comment was metaphorical”. “But we definitely need to respond powerfully and disproportionately to terrorism,” he said.

His party, Otzma Yehudit, is not part of or has influence over the security cabinet that coordinates military actions against the radical Islamic group Hamas in response to the October 7 terrorist acts.

In the same interview, Eliyahu also opposed sending humanitarian aid to the region, arguing that “we would not deliver humanitarian aid to the Nazis.” He, who supports the takeover of Gaza and the restoration of Israeli settlements in the territory, also stated when asked about the fate of the Palestinians that “they can go to Ireland or to the deserts; the monsters in Gaza must find a solution for themselves.”

Government distances itself from statements, and opposition asks minister to resign

This Sunday (5), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the statements, calling them “divorced from reality” and announcing the minister’s suspension. On the official radio of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Netanyahu declared that the country follows “the highest standards of international law” to avoid harming civilians.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also distanced himself from Eliyahu, saying it was “good that people like that are not in charge of Israel’s security.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid referred to the statements as “horror and madness” from an “irresponsible minister” and demanded his resignation. “The presence of extremists in the government is a danger to all of us and to the success of the war aims: defeating Hamas and bringing back the hostages.”

