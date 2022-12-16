The Ministers of Education and Culture of Peru, Patricia Correa and Jair Pérez, resigned from their positions this Friday (16), just six days after taking office, due to the authorities’ response to demonstrations against the government, in which 18 people died. , being ten in the last 24 hours.

“This morning, I presented my letter of resignation as Minister of State for Education. There is no justification for the death of our compatriots. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death,” Correa wrote on Twitter, in addition to sharing the letter sent to the country’s president, Dina Boluarte.

In turn, Pérez sent another letter – published in the Peruvian press – in which he maintains that “the regrettable events that occurred in the country resulted in the irreparable loss of brothers and sisters, making my stay in government unsustainable”.

Peru is experiencing a crisis that reached its highest point so far on the 7th, after the failure of the self-coup attempted by then President Pedro Castillo, which led Congress to remove him from office.

The vice-president, Dina Boluarte, then assumed the presidency, which led to protests that multiplied last Sunday.

On Tuesday (13), when visiting a young woman injured in the demonstrations at the hospital, Boluarte stated that he instructed the security forces not to use lethal weapons or rubber bullets.

“I have already given the necessary instructions to the Minister of the Interior to identify the people who used these weapons that are hurting our brothers and sisters. As soon as they are identified, the weight of the law will fall on those responsible”, said the new president, who also criticized the violence of the demonstrators.

“Everyone has the right to protest, but creating vandalism, burning hospitals, ambulances, police stations, taking over airports, this is not a normal protest march, it is already reaching extremes,” he said.

Anticipation of elections rejected

Peru’s Congress on Friday rejected a bill to bring forward general elections in the country to December 2023.

The bill, presented by the president of the Constitution Commission of the house, the Fujimorista Hernando Guerra, received 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions. To be approved, it had to have received the support of 87 congressmen.