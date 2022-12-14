Ministers | Race for the deputy defense minister: MP Mikko Savola is challenging Lintilä

Center MP Mikko Savola says that he is applying for the position of Minister of Defense for the duration of Minister Antti Kaikkonen’s paternity leave.

The center Congressman Mikko Savola intends to pursue the temporary portfolio of the Minister of Defense. Savola told about it on the messaging service Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The position of the Minister of Defense is temporarily vacated when the Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) will be on paternity leave for about two months in the beginning of January.

“I am aiming for the temporary position of Minister of Defense. The matter will be decided by the joint meeting of the parliamentary group, party government and MEPs, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday,” wrote Savola.

The center chairman Annika Saarikko said earlier that he would propose the Minister of Economic Affairs to take over the position of Minister of Defense during Kaikkonen’s parental leave Mika Lintilä (center). Lintilä would handle both ministerial duties at the same time.

Savola congratulated on their Facebook pages About this decision and justified the decision to apply for the position temporarily.

“The task of the Minister of Defense is particularly important at a time when there is a war in Europe and Finland’s NATO membership process is nearing its end. When there is a huge energy crisis in Finland and Europe at the same time, I see that the task also requires a full-time minister of defense for two months”, wrote Savola.

Savola also says that he told Chairman Saariko about his intentions in advance.

Savola is a third term Member of Parliament from Southern Ostrobothnia and a member of the Defense Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.