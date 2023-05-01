Marina Silva and Sônia Guajajara commented on the case of a Yanomami indigenous man who was shot dead

The Ministers of the Environment, Marina Silvaand Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, defended this Sunday (April 30, 2023) an increase in repression of illegal mining in indigenous lands. In an interview with GloboNews, they commented on the case in which an indigenous man was shot dead in Yanomami territory, in Roraima. Another 2 were injured.

Guajajara said that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has advanced in the fight against illegal mining since the beginning of its management. He stated that indicators show that more than 75% or 80% of the garimpeiros have already left or been withdrawn.

“Those who remain have to leave, they have to understand that they can no longer stay there. We are going to return that territory to the Yanomami people”, said the minister.

Marina Silva declared that she will need help and “strong action” from the Ministry of Defense. “Criminals have to understand that the state will not back down.”said the Minister of the Environment.