The cabinet has painfully misjudged the start of the vaccination campaign. By not opting for a quick ‘symbolic’ first injection, the injection program still has a failure factor, while the Netherlands has already caught up with the damage. The road to reopening was also a struggle, with fierce battles over lockdown rules and cabinet frustrations. Ministers open a book. “We had no idea what the exact effect was.”



