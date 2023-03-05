Ministers | “One tentacle was drunk on the flight” – Mika Lintilä denies that alcohol has affected his work

Economy Minister Mika Lintilä admits the small amounts of alcohol in connection with work and the near miss during the trip to Sweden, but denies that alcohol affected his performance.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (central) admits to having consumed small amounts of alcohol in connection with various work and representative tasks, but denies claims that alcohol would have affected the handling of the work.

“I’m not an absolutist, but when you use alcohol, you have to use it in such a way that you can still do all your work,” Lintilä tells HS.

“And as far as I can tell, no one has ever had any comments about what I did, let alone that it was affected by alcohol.”

Particularly surprised Lintilä says he is about the allegations related to his May trip to Sweden as part of the president Sauli Niinistön state visit.

“I was just like, what, what a miracle…”, he commented on claims that he would have been in poor working condition in Sweden at the gala dinner organized by the king, where he made it to at the very last minute.

Lintilä denies that he has a problem with alcohol consumption or that he needs to fix it.

“No no it is not. Of course, you always have to watch that it doesn’t go over, but with these [määrillä] there is no such thing.”

HS asked Lintilta also more specifically about the claims that In an extensive survey of HS came up. The first questions concerned drink orders for the Ministry of Economic Affairs led by Lintilä in the previous government term.

We have documents showing that in 2017–2018 a lot of alcohol was ordered for the drinks cabinet located in the office of the Minister of Economy, including 40 bottles of spirits [joista 36 konjakkia] and wine bottles [yli 30 kappaletta]. Did you ask for these supplements?

“First of all, there is no drinks cabinet in the minister’s office, but there must have been those purchases. They have been for different occasions. There have been very different formations. There were government partners at the time, and there were representatives of the opposition and representatives of companies.”

Did you order them yourself?

“There is no order form. Usually I told the secretary that there is and will you take care of it. For example, a bottle of bubbly has been acquired for homework and so on.”

Why did orders suddenly stop in 2018? Did something happen?

“No. I actually whistled that game. It’s the same as in corporate life, the culture has changed. That’s how it has also changed on the side of the ministry.”

Were you ever asked for any further clarification regarding these ministry drink orders?

“I do not remember.”

Another question joined the March 2020 midnight board meeting. At the meeting, it was decided to close Uusimaa to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to one source, Lintilä seemed drunk at the meeting.

Had you drunk alcohol before the meeting?

“There were several of us ministers in STM there [sosiaali- ja terveysministeriössä] sitting, but no one was drunk there.”

You say no one was drunk, but did you drink any alcohol at all?

“Yes, we probably had wine at least there. But no one in that group was drunk. We were just practically waiting for the session to start.”

Third question joined the board negotiations held in August 2020 at Säätytalo, where the topic was Krista Kiurun (sd) driven corona restrictions. Lintilä allegedly used rough language towards Kiuru, possibly as a result of drinking alcohol.

In Ilta-Sanomi’s article it was also reported that the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) would have had to raise the matter with the center.

“I didn’t use any harsh language,” says Lintilä about the Kiuru claim. “But I totally disagreed with him. We were taken together quite strongly.”

According to Lintilä, Marin has at least not told him personally about it.

“I would have remembered if he was.”

from the trip to Sweden HS asked Lintila more broadly, because it was a state visit of the president of historical importance for Finland. The times were sensitive, because Finland was trying to join NATO with Sweden.

According to various sources, Lintilä had to be picked up separately at the hotel so that she would not be late for the gala dinner, where she was placed next to the queen.

Lintilä admits that he “intended to leave late”. However, according to him, the reason was not alcohol.

“The reason why I was about to be late for that departure is that I couldn’t get a tailcoat on. We got there terribly late, and then suddenly had to change our tailcoats. And then I had received this King of Sweden cross and it had these ribbons and stuff. So yes, there was a purely technical problem with dressing.”

So were you on time or late for dinner?

“In time.”

Did you have to move there in some extraordinary way?

“No.”

Had you had any alcohol before that dinner?

“One tentacle was drunk on the flight.”

But you weren’t drunk at dinner?

“No.”

Did someone pick you up from that hotel room?

“No. In the corridor, I met that bay window of mine [erityisavustaja] as far as I can recollect.”

But no one came out of the room separately to ask that you should go now?

“No no no.”

There were also observations that there was a young woman unknown to others in the hotel with you, so I’m asking about that as well.

“Yes, my little cousin. You can check that.”

Finally HS asked Lintila about Thursday, December 15, which also came up Iltalehten and Ilta-Sanom in the articles. That day, many journalists in the parliament were of the opinion that Lintilä smelled of alcohol.

At that time, Lintilä participated in the question hour and also held a press conference.

Had you been drinking that day?

“I was by no means intoxicated. A glass of wine”, Lintilä replies.

“It is true that then Annika [Saarikko] asked, because then there had been rumors that there was something [perää niissä huhuissa]and I said it isn’t.”