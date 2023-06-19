Ministers on HS’s value map | The ministers of Petteri Orpo’s government are clearly on the right, the Basic Finns form the group of national conservatives

The group of ministers of the Finnish government suddenly moves to the right and in a nationally conservative direction.

New among the government ministers, there are politicians who are clearly more right-wing than the outgoing government and considerably more nationally conservative in their opinions.

The information is based on the answers of HS’s parliamentary election machine and the value map compiled from them.

All of the future prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government ministers are placed on the right side of the left-right axis on the value map. Of the outgoing ministers, there are six people on the right of the axis, while there are 11 of the ministers on the left.

Prime Minister Orpo himself is furthest to the right among the starting ministers. Basic Finns Ville Tavio and the coalition that will start its two-year term later Matias Marttinen are on the right-wing axis almost on the same line as the prime minister.

On the liberal green–national conservative axis, Orpo is placed exactly in the middle.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) has also been clearly right-wing in its election machine answers. Purra is located close to the national conservative extreme of the value map.

The future Minister of Social Affairs and Health is placed furthest to the left on the value map Kaisa Juuso (p.s.). Juuso’s election machine answers place him on the left-right axis right near the center and visibly on the side of the national conservatives.

Largest the differences between the ministers of the parties arise precisely on the liberal-conservative axis, where the ministers of basic Finns create a clear value map of their own group at the most nationally conservative end.

Only from the representatives of the coalition Arto Satonen clearly groups together with basic Finns as national conservatives.

The entire group of ministers of basic Finns and also of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah that is, the future Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry are more nationally conservative on the value map than any of the ministers of the previous government.

Among the new ministers, the most liberal green wing is represented by the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) and elected foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

Basic Finns rise to the most nationally conservative end, barely past Tavio and Purra Vilhelm Junnilawho will become the Minister of Economic Affairs for the first two years of the government term.

Orphan the average age of government ministers is 46.6 years, when the age of ministers on election day is examined. The average age of the outgoing ministers on election day was 48.2 years. When they started four years ago, the average age of the ministers in question was a good 44 years.

The oldest minister in the future government will be the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso62. The youngest of the newly elected ministers has been the Minister of Labor for the last two years of the government Matias Marttinen32.

The youngest of the ministers starting right away is the 38-year-old Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) and Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (p.s.).

The gender distribution of ministers in both the outgoing and the new government is fairly even. Sanna Marini (sd) 11 of the outgoing government’s ministers are women and eight are men.

There are 13 women and ten men among the new ministers. Of the ministers starting their term immediately, 12 are women and seven are men.

For the last two years of the government term, the portfolio of the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth goes to the Christian Democrats. On Saturday, the Christian Democrats decided to choose a person for this position only later.