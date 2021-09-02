SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Agriculture ministers from countries in the Americas have signed a commitment to combat African swine fever (PSA) in the region, with initiatives implemented in a coordinated manner, the Brazilian ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The commitment was sealed at the 2021 Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas/Inter-American Board of Agriculture (JIA), held this week in San José, Costa Rica, the ministry said.

The disease, which has already decimated the Chinese herd and has cases spread across countries in Asia and Europe, was detected in the Dominican Republic in July and raised concerns across the region due to its potential effect on swine production.

The ministers of IICA’s 34 member countries pledged to carry out joint actions with the collaboration of international organizations linked to food production and animal health.

“We need to be aware that, despite not being transmissible to humans, African swine fever could impact the economy of our continent and the lives of our populations. A coordinated action between our countries is essential”, said the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, who assumed the presidency of the JIA in the communiqué.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

