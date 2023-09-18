Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ministers | MT: Lulu Rante’s special assistant resigned from her position

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ministers | MT: Lulu Rante’s special assistant resigned from her position

Ranne tells Maaseudu Tulevaisuu that his special assistant filed the resignation himself.

Transport- and Minister of Communications Lulu Ranteen (ps) special assistant Juha Wihersaari has resigned from his position, says Future of the countryside.

Wihersaari was appointed Rante’s special assistant at the beginning of August. Ranne told Maaseudu Tulevaisuu that there is nothing dramatic about the breakup, but did not comment on the breakup any further.

According to the minister, Wihersaari submitted the resignation application himself.

Wihersaari as a special assistant, his areas of responsibility included cyber security, information security and the fight against hybrid threats.

Juha Wihersaari served in the defense forces between 1984 and 2015, mostly in military intelligence. Wihersaari worked as a defense representative in Turkey, Israel and Egypt, and before that as director and deputy director of signal intelligence. In terms of military rank, Wihersaari is a colonel.

After his military career, Wihersaari worked as the CEO of the intelligence company he founded and, from 2019, as a doctoral researcher at the National Defense University.

See also  Comment: Subsidies for the economy are not a panacea

On the wrist presented by the appointment of the secretary of state attracted attention at the beginning of this month, when it Iltalehten according to the safety report made by the Protection Police.

According to information from Iltalehti, Ranne would have liked to appoint his parliamentary assistant as state secretary Kari Ilkkala.

#Ministers #Lulu #Rantes #special #assistant #resigned #position

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

HIX Sentence Shortener Review: Get rid of tedious words with Best Sentence Shortener

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result