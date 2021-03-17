Ministers national and provincial. Intendants of the Conurbano. Trade unionists. Everyone has their place on the list that Máximo Kirchner closed this Tuesday to go for the Presidency of the Buenos Aires PJ. With this broad armed force in which different aspects of Peronism participate, the head of the The field He sought to banish the idea that his group wants to take over the party leadership in the most precious territory, although he reserved lockers for several of his referents.

The national ministers Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works) and Jorge Ferraresi (Territorial Development and Habitat) are part of the payroll, in addition to the provincial government minister, Teresa Garcia, and Vice Governor Verónica Magario, among other front-line officials.

Representing the powerful First and Third electoral sections, which encompass the Conurbano, the most relevant mayors appear. Among them are Martín Insaurralde (Lomas de Zamora), Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza), Mariano Cascallares (Almirante Brown), Leonardo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas), Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham) and Mariel Fernandez (Dark).

“It’s a proposal consensus, a result of the unity of the different sectors of Buenos Aires Peronism, “they remarked near Máximo, and highlighted that the payroll” also expresses a framework of plurality by including representation of the different currents of the popular movement, the mayors of the Conurbano and the provincial interior , the youth, the labor movement and territorial references “.

This happens in the middle of the judicial challenge carried out by Fernando Gray in an attempt to stop the landing of Máximo in the Buenos Aires PJ: the communal chief of Esteban Echeverría, with mandate as vice president of that force until December 17, seeks to “invalidate what was resolved in the meeting held by Zoom and called irregularly.”

Martín Insaurralde signs this Tuesday as a member of the list. He is one of the main shipowners of the arrival of Máximo Kirchner to the Buenos Aires PJ. Twitter photo

It refers to the virtual meeting of the Buenos Aires PJ Council on Saturday, February 27, in which they approved the advancement of the internal elections for May 2.

Gray awaits the resolution of the National Electoral Chamber. His judicial presentation was rejected in record time by the brand new Kirchner electoral judge Alejo Ramos Padilla. Now, the mayor who “stood” before Máximo and his family awaits the next judicial instance.

Meanwhile, the son of Cristina Kirchner advances without pause in his strategy of gaining more and more political muscle with his self-proclaimed “unity list” that was defined this Tuesday in a local party in La Plata.

In the midst of the “diversity” of names, Máximo surrounded himself on the roster of campers such as Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque (Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community), Fernanda Raverta (head of the ANSeS) and Mayra Mendoza (mayor of Quilmes ).

Between the mayors of the interior that have their place appear Gustavo Barrera (Villa Gesell), Pablo Zurro (Pehuajó), Walter Torchio (Carlos Casares) and Juan Carlos “Chinchu” Gasparini (Roque Pérez), the leader K who was vaccinated against the coronavirus with a portrait of Vladimir Putin in hand.

The provincial senator Omar Plaini (canillitas), Humberto Bertinat (municipal) and the national camper deputy Vanesa Siley (general secretary of the Federation of Trade Unions of Judicial Workers) are part of the union branch of the list.

Other important names appear in the councilors by the Eighth Electoral Section, which includes the city of La Plata: in addition to Larroque, there are Julio Alak (Axel Kicillof’s Minister of Justice) and Victoria Tolosa Paz (Head of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies).

Mayra Mendoza’s signature as a member of the list. The mayor of Quilmes is one of the references of La Cámpora that has its place. Twitter photo

In this process, the Buenos Aires PJ must elect four regular councilors and two alternates for each of the eight electoral sections, although “after the first post-election party congress the two alternates would become incumbents, thus amounting to six incumbent councilors per section” , a partisan source told Télam.

In addition to the judicial front that Gray opened, another question to be defined in the Buenos Aires PJ is what will finally happen to the list promoted from his house arrest by the butcher Alberto Samid to confront the one formed by the Frente de Todos: it is pending approval by the Party Electoral Board.

All the names

The list for the Buenos Aires PJ headed by Máximo Kirchner includes the following leaders:

First electoral section: Gabriel Katopodis, Teresa García, Leonardo Nardini, Mariel Fernández, Juan Zabaleta and Santiago Révora

Second section: Ricardo Casi, Francisco Durañona, Iván Villagrán, Abel Furlán, Marina Moretti and Muriel Engelbrecht.

Third Section: Jorge Ferraresi, Martín Insaurralde, Fernando Espinoza, Dulce Granados, Mariano Cascallares and Marisa Fassi.

Fourth Section: Walter Torchio, María Celia Gianini, Alberto Conochiari, Sol Fernández, Germán Lago and Pablo Zurro.

Fifth Section: Fernanda Raverta, Juan Pablo De Jesús, Gustavo Barrera, Andrea Cáceres, Jorge Paredi and Marcela Basualdo.

Sixth Section: Alejandro Di Chiara, Alejandro Acerbo, Ayelén Durán, Marcelo Santillán, Néstor Álvarez and Marisol Merkel.

Seventh Section: Juan Carlos Gasparini, Hernán Ralinqueo, Laura Aloisi, Guillermo Santellán, Agustina Rubio and María Manzini.

Eighth Section: Florencia Saintout, Julio Alak, Victoria Tolosa Paz, Andrés Larroque, Gabriel Bruera and Nancy Beatriz Riquelme.

Female Branch: Verónica Magario, Mayra Mendoza, Karina Menéndez, Juliana Di Tulio and Liliana Schwint.

Trade Union Branch: Esteban Sanzio, Vanesa Siley, Omar Plaini, Humberto Bertinat and Walter Correa.

Youth Branch: Ayelén López, Macarena Kunkel, Amira Curi, María Marta Guerra and Tomás Bozzano.

With information from Télam.

LP