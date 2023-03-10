Ministers | Kaikkonen and Lintilä broke the rules of the Defense Forces on their flight to Sweden – Permission to consume alcohol was not requested

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (center) and Minister of Economy Mika Lintilä (center) broke the rules of military aviation when they drank a tentacle on a Defense Forces flight, the Air Force confirms.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (central) violated the rule of the military aviation manual when drinking alcohol on the Defense Forces flight to Stockholm in May 2022.

The military aviation manual states that in the planes of the Defense Forces, “the consumption of alcohol in flight is permitted with a separate permission from the head of the Air Operations Center”. The ministers did not ask for this permission.

Ministers Lintilä and Kaikkonen have themselves said that they drank a tentacle on the flight, which they picked up from a store on the way to the airport to celebrate the result of the parliament’s NATO vote.

Lintilä told the story for HS on Saturday and Kaikkonen confirmed Lintilä’s story by text message on Thursday. Lintilä said Ilta-Sanomthat both drank one tentacle on the flight, no more.

The ministers were on their way to the president Sauli Niinistön for a historic state visit to Stockholm. During the visit, Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications were finalized.

Air Force Air Operations Center Deputy Head of Department Jan Bjurström was on duty at that time in May 2022.

“That permission was not requested,” Bjurström tells HS.

“Transportation was requested in accordance with the regulations, but a license to consume alcohol was not requested.”

So was the rule broken?

“Yes, that’s a pretty unambiguous embroidered text, but the rule regarding serving was basically drawn up with the personnel of the Defense Forces in mind,” Bjurström replies. He adds, however, that the rule applies to all persons on the plane.

Is this a serious matter?

“I personally do not consider this a terribly serious matter or a big issue. But of course, if we have written down the rules for ourselves, then we play according to them.”

Bjurstrom sums up that it is about “rules written by the Defense Forces and the Air Force for themselves, which have not been followed this time”.

According to Bjurström, the aim of the Defense Forces’ flight alcohol rules is to “manage that connecting plane transports remain appropriate”.

In addition, according to Bjurström, the rule is based on questions of responsibility.

“However, we work with taxpayers’ money, and we have responsibility for what we do.”

Visit to Sweden has come up in the Lintilä news because Lintilä was late for the car convoy organized by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm, which was traveling from the hotel to the gala dinner at the King’s Palace.

After the flight, Lintilä had just under an hour to prepare at the hotel, during which he also met his little cousin, according to his story.

Kaikkonen made it to the convoy on time. Even Lintila was not late for the dinner itself, but she was transported there separately after the car convoy at the last minute.

According to the information obtained by HS from several sources, Lintilä had to be picked up from the hotel room when she could not be reached. Lintilä denies this.

From the Ministry of Defence told HS shortly after this article was published on Friday that ministers were not aware of that rule in the Military Aviation Manual when they boarded the plane.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the rule was not mentioned in the instructions for passengers, which the Ministry of Defense has been using and which passengers are required to read.

The Ministry of Defense adds that the instruction is now going to be supplemented so that it agrees with the instructions of the Air Force.

The article was supplemented at 3:16 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023: Added comments from the Ministry of Defense that the Air Force directive was not known to the ministers.