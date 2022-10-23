Cairo (Etihad)

Ministers in the Egyptian government affirmed that the celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati relations is a celebration of one of the strongest and most successful relations between two brotherly countries at all levels, since the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in 1971. By declaring the establishment of the UAE to become a pivotal part of the Arab Gulf region, and a strong country with remarkable positions in the process of Arab action, as evidenced by history.

The ministers pointed out that the celebration confirms that the UAE for Egypt is a life partner, politically, socially and historically, which was reflected in the coordination at the institutional level at a very stable and satisfactory level for both parties.

Minister of International Cooperation: Trade exchange has reached important levels of growth

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, affirmed that the relationship between Egypt and the UAE is deeply rooted, based on awareness and a common understanding of the nature of regional and international changes, and that the two countries enjoy an international presence and prestige, in light of the wise orientations of their policies.

During her speech to Al-Ittihad, she stressed working to continue efforts at the level of joint cooperation, with the aim of implementing the directives of the political leadership in the two countries, aimed at maximizing the benefit from the great potential and the diverse resources available in the two countries to serve the two brotherly peoples, achieve common interests, and contribute to strengthening the status of the two countries. at the regional and international levels.

She stressed that the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation is working to strengthen development relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, through the Emirati financial institutions, the Khalifa Fund for Project Development and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, pointing to the Ministry of International Cooperation’s interest in increasing cooperation with these institutions. development in a way that maximizes the Egyptian economy’s benefit from the services and facilities it provides, in addition to activating the joint higher committee between the two countries, which represents a motive for further developments in relations in various fields.

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation indicated that the trade exchange between Egypt and the UAE has reached important levels of growth, and it is possible to work on doubling it, as the UAE market is the first destination for Egyptian exports, and annually receives about 11% of Egypt’s total exports to the world.

Al-Mashat stated that the Egyptian-Emirati cooperation presented a unique concept of cooperation through a wide range of economic and social development programs, and the cooperation included the implementation of a number of Emirati development projects with the aim of making an immediate impact on the lives of the Egyptian people and their daily reality, and these projects focused on vital sectors that are directly related The daily life of the simple citizen, which included: energy, housing, food security, education, vocational training, health care, transportation and transportation, in addition to projects to support active academic and social institutions in Egyptian society, such as Al-Azhar and the Egyptian Coptic Church.

Minister of Agriculture: Continuous coordination on food security

The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Al-Sayed Al-Qaseer, affirmed that the Egyptian-Emirati relations are distinguished, strategic and extended in history since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, and that they are continuing and witnessing a clear boom in recent years.

During his speech to Al-Ittihad, Al-Qusair said that the relations between the two countries are witnessing the best of their eras, and there is complete coordination and consensus in international and regional visions and issues, and it is considered a role model in relations between countries. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Egyptian-Emirati relations, Al-Qusair stressed that relations are developing greatly and are characterized by coordination and integration because they are based on mutual respect and common interests, which makes them last, continue and advance.

With regard to cooperation in the agricultural sector, Al-Qusair indicated that there is continuous coordination on issues of agriculture and food security, including horses, palms and the Khalifa Award, and work to improve the date industry, and also cooperated with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in the UAE to conduct experiments and research for salinity-tolerant crops. .

The minister stated that there is cooperation in training, infrastructure and research, and we look forward to raising the volume of exchange in training, research and capacity-building, especially in the field of fisheries, serums and vaccines, and that there are many Emirati investors in the sugar and agricultural industry, in addition to cooperation with the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, which has activities many in Egypt.

The Egyptian Minister of Agriculture noted that there are many Emirati investors in the agricultural sector in East Owainat, Toshka, Siwa and others, and that they are an honorable and encouraging model for greater cooperation in the coming period, and that agricultural relations are at the highest level.

On the trade exchange, Mr. Al Qaseer said that Egypt exports a group of commodities, the most important of which are citrus fruits, onions and potatoes, to the UAE, representing 11% of the total Egyptian agricultural exports worldwide, and we also import some commodities from the UAE.

The Minister of Education: A pioneer in ideas and their implementation

Dr. Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, stressed the depth of Egyptian-Emirati relations in various fields, especially cultural and educational cooperation. Hegazy told Al-Ittihad: “The Egyptian-Emirati relations are deeply rooted, based on awareness and a common understanding of the nature of regional and international changes that the region has witnessed and is witnessing, and the two countries enjoy a special international presence and prestige with the wise and moderate orientations of their policies and clear positions in facing regional challenges. ».

Hegazy pointed out that the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the field of education involves the transfer of expertise and benefiting from the various experiences that have been applied in the educational system in the two countries, noting that this cooperation would bear fruit and bring many benefits to both parties. .

The Egyptian minister explained that the interest in the human element is a common factor between the UAE and Egypt, stressing the interest of the leaderships of the two countries in building people in terms of education and health, noting that the UAE is a pioneer in putting forward ideas and implementing them on the ground, and in highlighting the importance of the subject of knowledge, pointing to the UAE taking steps Major in developing knowledge content, empowering youth and challenging chronic problems such as illiteracy.

Minister Al-Nasri touched on aspects of partnership with the UAE in the field of education, saying: “There are some projects that have been worked on, such as literacy, the reading challenge, and some issues related to scientific research.”

The Egyptian minister continued: “A few days ago, I participated in the third session of the Rakaez Conference under the slogan (sustainable education is the future), which is organized by the Sharjah Education Council. to work environments and to benefit from information related to the future of education through scientists, researchers and specialists, and to bridge the gap between the current practices used in teaching and learning and future practices.”

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: A shared future based on innovation and creativity

His Excellency the Egyptian Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Dr. Ayman Ashour, affirmed the strength and strength of the relations between Egypt and the sisterly United Arab Emirates, leadership and people, at all levels, especially in the educational, research, knowledge and cultural fields.

Ashour told Al-Ittihad: “The Egyptian-Emirati cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research depends on the exchange of educational and research experiences, the exchange of study seats and the provision of scholarships for students from both sides, as well as encouraging the establishment of educational and research forums and forums on a regular basis and cooperation in joint marketing of study programs. between the two countries, and the exchange of experiences and means in support of the “Study in Egypt” and “Learn in the Emirates” initiatives. Ashour also praised the great support provided by the UAE to the “Study in Egypt” initiative, noting that this distinguished cooperation between the two countries is also reflected in the large numbers of Emirati students coming to study in Egyptian universities and institutes.

Ashour explained to Al-Ittihad that the Egyptian-Emirati relations are a distinguished model to be followed in relations between countries and peoples, as the two countries bring together a great consensus on various policies and positions, including the deep belief on both sides in the value of science and knowledge in facing contemporary global challenges, which produced this Compatibility in the educational and research strategy of the two countries, and pushing the two sides to consolidate scientific, research and knowledge relations, in a way that contributes to creating a common future based on creativity and innovation and serving the modern industrial economy. The Egyptian minister stated that there is coordination between the Egyptian and Emirati sides at the present time to sign a cooperation protocol in the field of organizing the study of the United Arab Emirates in Egyptian universities and institutions of higher education, after an executive program was signed in December 2021 between the two countries in the field of higher education and scientific research between The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates for the years 2021-2024, in addition to the common aspiration to intensify the pace of convening joint committees in a way that contributes to active and mutual coordination towards scientific, research and cultural cooperation. The Egyptian minister also referred to the efforts of the Egyptian and Emirati sides to achieve twinning between Egyptian and Emirati universities in a way that enhances scientific and research cooperation and exchange of experiences between researchers.

Minister of Business Sector: Major economic partnerships

The Egyptian Minister of Business Sector, Mahmoud Esmat, said: “The Egyptian-Emirati relations represent a distinguished model for bilateral relations between countries in terms of their strength and durability, and their establishment on firm foundations of mutual respect and appreciation. The United Arab Emirates, leadership, government and people.

The Egyptian Minister of Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat told Al-Ittihad that the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of distinguished relations between Egypt and the UAE comes as a celebration and consolidation of these exceptional Arab relations of congruence of visions, unity, cohesion, and a common destiny, which are currently witnessing continuous growth and more momentum and prosperity under The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He pointed out that those relations spanning decades since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who laid the foundations of relations between Egypt and the UAE, through a firm conviction of Egypt’s status and pivotal role in the region, and his keenness to plant love for Egypt in the hearts of his sons , which is passed down from generation to generation, as the sons are faithful to the will of the founding father.

Egyptian Minister of Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat stressed that the two countries enjoy a distinguished international presence and prestige, especially in light of the wise and moderate orientations of their policies, clear positions in facing various challenges, and consensus in visions towards regional and international issues.

He pointed out that within the framework of the two countries’ interest in enhancing joint cooperation, the Egyptian Ministry of Public Business Sector is keen on continuous communication with the Emirati side to enhance economic, commercial and investment cooperation, and presents its opportunities for partnership and investment in its companies to Emirati companies and investors, and the Emirati side is keen to enhance cooperation The duo and pumped more investments in the Egyptian market.