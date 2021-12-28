Today (28) four ministers of state flew over the regions hit by heavy rains in Bahia, where they announced a series of actions to assist the effort to assist the homeless population and promised future resources for the reconstruction of infrastructure and housing.

In the morning, ministers João Roma (Citizenship), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) met in Itabuna (BA), one of the most affected municipalities, where flew over the region by helicopter.

Around noon, the ministers held a press conference in which they announced the measures taken by each ministry to deal with the calamity situation. Queiroga, for example, said that an ordinance published this Tuesday (28) allocates R$ 12 million from the National Health Fund for municipal funds to buy supplies.

The Minister of Health also announced the immediate sending of 100,000 doses to reinforce vaccination against the flu in the region, as well as doses for hepatitis A and five tons of hospital supplies. Due to the rains, some localities lost most of their medicines and immunizations. Doctors from the National Health Force are also being mobilized.

Damares Alves announced joint efforts with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) to prevent disappearances and guarantee the rights of children in the region. The minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, in turn, promised that new federal resources will be channeled in the near future for the reconstruction of houses and roads.

roads

This Tuesday (28), the government published a provisional measure destining BRL 200 million for road reconstruction damaged by storms in different states, of which R$ 80 million will be destined for Bahia.

However, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, said that the amount is not enough, and asked for more resources. Both Rome and Marino replied that after the waters receded, it would be possible to assess the real size of the damage and calculate a new transfer in the future.

“Whatever is necessary will be done, not only for the recovery of roads and highways, but also for the local roads, houses, accesses, urban infrastructure that may have been affected”, said Marinho.

Numbers

So far, Bahia counts 116 affected municipalities, and the number of cities that declared an emergency situation reaches 100. According to the state’s Civil Defense, 470 thousand residents were somehow harmed by the storms. The floods have already left 20 dead and more than 31,000 homeless.

At an earlier press conference, the governor Rui Costa he said that “the feeling we have is, from the images we see, of a massive bombing across the state.” He added that at least 50 cities have houses underwater. “Now that the water is starting to go down, we can see the damage that was done to the homes of simple people, who made a huge effort to lift them.”

