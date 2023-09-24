Costa Filho (Ports and Airports) and Renan Filho (Transport) will meet with governors of Amazonas and Rondônia on Tuesday (September 26th)

The ministers Silvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports) and Renan Filho (Transport) will meet on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) with the governors of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), and Rondônia, Marcos Rocha (União Brasil), to discuss strategies for coping with the drought that hits the North region.

This Sunday (September 24), the Ministry of Ports and Airports reported on X (formerly Twitter) that it declared an emergency in the region and is carrying out studies in sections of the Solimões and Madeira rivers to carry out dredging works and alleviate the impacts of the drought.

The ministry expects that the contract for the construction of dredging in the cities of Benjamin Constant and Tabatinga will be published in October. In the case of the region around the mouth of the Madeira River and the Tabocal region, the estimate is that dredging will begin at the site in the first half of October.

According to the government, the unusual drought in the region could reduce water transport capacity by up to 40% in 2 weeks.

