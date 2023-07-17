Estadão Contenti

7/16/2023 – 7:37 pm

The ministers of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government failed to comply with the president’s order and did not intensify the frequency of trips to Brazil. The PT’s “scolding” at the June 15 ministerial meeting had no effect in the 30 days after the meeting. The presence of heads of portfolios in the States was smaller compared to the four weeks prior to the agenda.

At the meeting, Lula urged the ministers to travel more around the country, arguing that the heads of portfolios needed to have direct contact with the needs of Brazilians. “I want more traveling ministers. The more minister travels, the more the government will be present living the reality that the Brazilian people are living and trying to do everything to meet their needs. This is the government from now on”, said the president in a live promoted by his management.

Survey of Estadão, based on the agendas of the ministers available on the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) website, attested that the PT’s charge was not enough to impact the flow of ministers’ travel. The report analyzed the commitments of 35 of the 37 ministers of the government, disregarding the heads of the CGU and the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) because of the characteristics of the portfolios.

In the 30 days that have passed since the meeting, the trend has remained below the frequency of travel in the four weeks prior to the meeting of government officials.

During the period under analysis, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, did not travel around the country. According to the press office, he fulfilled other commitments in Brasília and in Italy, where he participated, last week, in a world agribusiness event. Next week, according to the team, Teixeira will travel through the Northeast Region to present the new Crop Plan.

The chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Marcos Antônio Amaro dos Santos, has also not traveled in the last 30 days. The ministry commanded by him is focused on, among other attributions, the safety of the president and vice president, as well as their families and government palaces.

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, traveled the most after Lula’s complaint. Tebet made 13 trips to 12 states. Most of the commitments had as their objective the presentation of the Participatory Multi-Year Planning (PPA), an instrument for programming the destination of public resources of the government.

Ministers increase presence in the South

Despite not increasing the number of trips, the ministers spread out more across the country compared to the weeks prior to the meeting. Before, half of the appointments in the States were concentrated in the Southeast Region, with little frequency in other regions such as the Midwest, North and South. In the last 30 days, the heads of departments have reduced their presence in the Southeast, while increasing the number of trips to other parts of Brazil.

From Lula’s inauguration until the eve of the ministerial meeting, there are 494 agendas registered in the States, 246 in the Southeast (49.8% of the total). The Northeast, PT’s electoral stronghold, received 162 appointments (32.8%). Another 36 ministerial visits were in the North (7.28%); 28, in the South (5.67%); and 22, in the Midwest (4.45%).

From June 16th to last Friday, the 14th, 133 appointments were made. The Southeast and Northeast continued to be the most visited regions, with 50 (37.6%) and 28 (21.1%) of the total trips, however, with a lower percentage than that presented before the ministerial meeting. The frequency of trips in the South represented 20.3% of total visits (27 trips). The North and Midwest also became the most frequented, with a proportion of 12.8% (17 trips) and 8.3% (11) of total commitments, respectively.

According to the political scientist at the University Center of the Federal District (UDF), André Rosa, the dispersion of ministers’ agendas across the country may represent Lula’s strategy for next year’s municipal elections, in which the PT is seeking growth of the number of prefectures. “The party lost many cities in the 2020 elections and now needs to chase the damage,” he said.

The focus on the South Region, according to Rosa, represents Lula’s electoral ambition to increase his presence in strongholds less connected to PTism. In the second round of last year’s elections, former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) beat the current Chief Executive by 58.9% to 41.1% of valid votes. “It is a strategy already aimed at strengthening popularity in regions that are more hostile.”

Increase in expenses is a point of attention

For Tiago Valenciano, a political scientist from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), ministerial trips help Planalto reduce the impression that government debates are centered in Brasília. “Lula wants to keep power spread out, not letting other people occupy these spaces,” he said.

“By making these decentralization efforts, the government is able to show its presence in other areas of the country. Therefore, in the regional effect, the trip is very positive and important for the public image of the government”, analyzed Valenciano.

André Rosa believes that the current period, however, is not the most recommended for the marathon trips demanded by Lula. “It is not time to show results yet because this result has not yet occurred. The mandate is still beginning, with seven months. The ministers must be located at the Esplanada dos Ministérios”, he said.

Another point of alert with the increase in travel is the equal growth of public spending. For the political scientist, displacements must be made in a rationalized way, with few members in entourages and prioritizing strategic meetings. According to him, a large number of State commitments for the inauguration of works and other symbolic events do not represent a good way of managing public money.

