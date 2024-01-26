After the resignation in the last hours of Argentina's Minister of Infrastructure, Guillermo Ferraro, President Javier Milei is considering demoting the department to the status of Secretariat and including it in the orbit of the Ministry of Economy, led by Luis Caputo, one of the strongest men of your office.

According to the Argentine press on Thursday night (25), the president had asked Ferraro to leave the government after allegedly leaking sensitive information from cabinet meetings.

Other versions point out, however, that the underlying reason would be a bad relationship between Ferraro and Nicolás Posse, chief of staff and person closest to Milei in the current Executive along with his sister, Karina Milei, general secretary of the presidency.

The government has not yet given an official version, while the press awaits the press conference that the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, offers daily at the Casa Rosada.

However, Milei – very active on social media – “liked” last night a publication made on an account belonging to a member of the A Liberdade Avança coalition, Osvaldo 'Beto' Mendeleev, while an official statement about Ferraro was awaited. “Attention. The Ministry of Infrastructure will cease to exist and will become a Secretariat under the orbit of Toto (Luis' nickname) Caputo, super minister of Economy. Good decision. There is no money”, says the message liked by Milei.

Pending the Executive's decision, the fact is that the Infrastructure portfolio currently has important Secretariats: Transport, Public Works, Mining and Communications.

Of these, Public Works is one of the most difficult areas to manage, since, both during the campaign and later as president, Milei warned that he will reduce them to a minimum and seek to finance them with private capital.

The backdrop to the government's first crisis, which began just 46 days after the libertarian took office, on December 10, is the difficulty that Milei encounters in finding sufficient support to advance the parliamentary process of his main project: the Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, known as the “Ómnibus Law”.

The day before, some statements by the president about cuts in the transfer of funds to Argentine provinces, supposedly made at the ministerial meeting, were leaked, which were the reason for Ferraro's dismissal, for having disclosed them outside the cabinet.

Milei was referring to the governors of the provinces, confirming what the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, previously said on social media. “Zero deficit cannot be negotiated”, wrote Caputo in his account on at the same time warned that he was not making a threat.