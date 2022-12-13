Ministers | Defense Minister Kaikkonen will be on paternity leave, and Lintilä will be nominated as his replacement

It is known to be the first time that a male minister is on paternity leave for a longer period of time. Kaikkonen must resign from his position as Minister of Defense, as the law does not recognize family leave periods for ministers or MPs.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) will be on paternity leave at the beginning of the year for about two months. Kaikkonen tells STT about it.

“Even though the minister’s job is very important, at some point you have to be able to put the family first as well. We’re not ready to put the baby in daycare yet, so at this point it’s my turn to take more responsibility for childcare. This is also how I want to act,” says Kaikkonen.

Kaikkonen has his wife Jannika Kaikkonen with two small boys, two and a half years old. Jannika Kaikkonen has been chosen as Bayer’s new director of social relations in Finland, and the position will start at the beginning of the year.

The ministerial position has often meant long days and many business trips for Kaikkonen.

“Children are only small for a moment, and I want to remember it in other ways than through photographs.”

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko tells STT that he will nominate a center-based Minister of Economic Affairs as a replacement Mika Lintilä. Lintilä would take care of two ministerial portfolios during Kaikkonen’s paternity leave.

The central party government, the parliamentary group and the European Parliament group will finally decide on the matter on Thursday.

Paternity leave happens at a time when Finland’s NATO membership process is in progress, there is a war going on in Europe and the parliamentary elections are a couple of months away. Didn’t you guess the timing?

“Of course, but if you wait for a moment when there would be no challenges, you can easily have to wait a long time,” says Kaikkonen.

“As far as NATO membership is concerned, the membership decisions will ultimately be made by Hungary and Turkey.”

According to Kaikkonen, there shouldn’t be a very long to-do list at the beginning of the year, because he has already checked the tasks out of the way in advance.

“The NATO defense minister’s meeting happens in February, but the preparations for the meeting are already well advanced.”

Kaikkonen is scheduled to return to his duties as Minister of Defense at the beginning of March, when the family will receive help from close friends to take care of the baby at home.

Island says that he appreciates the decision of the Kaikkonen family.

“Only Kaikkonen can be a present father to his children, but in politics things go on and things can be arranged.”

In Saariko’s opinion, it would be natural to choose a person who is already a minister as a deputy, because it is a relatively short period of time. Lintilä is the most experienced and long-term minister in the centre.

According to Saariko, Lintilä’s choice is also supported by the fact that he has served in the Government Council as Kaikkonen’s official deputy throughout the election period.

Kaikkonen is 5.1.–28.2. resigning the Minister of Defense from his post for the duration of the long-term paternity leave, as the law does not recognize family leave periods for ministers and MPs.

