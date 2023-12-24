Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 13:51

Federal government ministers defended the regulation of social networks to combat the spread of fake news, following the death of a 22-year-old girl. The statements were made this Saturday (23) by the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, and the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves.

On Friday (23), Jéssica Canedo, resident of Araguari (MG), was found dead. Jéssica became the target of virtual attacks on social media after the celebrity news profile Choquei revealed that the young woman had a romantic relationship with comedian Whindersson Nunes.

Related news:

The supposed relationship was denied by the artist and the young woman, but the misinformation was not removed from the platforms. According to her family, she suffered from depression.

In a post on social media, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio de Almeida, declared that the regulation of social media is a “civilizing imperative”.

“The irresponsibility of the companies that govern social networks in the face of content that other irresponsible people and even criminals propagate on it has destroyed families and made a minimally healthy social life impossible,” he wrote.

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, stated that Jéssica's death was caused by the “irresponsibility” of profiles that profit from misogyny and the dissemination of lies.

“It is unacceptable that the lying content against Jéssica, which led to a defamation campaign against the young woman, was not removed from the air either by the owner of the page or by platform and his mother”, added the minister.

In a note, the Choquei profile stated that there was “no irregularity” in the information published and that the posts were made with “data available at the time”.

“The Choquei profile, through its legal advice, clarifies to its followers and friends that there was no irregularity in the dissemination of the information provided by this profile. It should be clarified that there is no responsibility to be attributed for the acts carried out, given the action in good faith and regular compliance with the proposed activities”, he declared.