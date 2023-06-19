A report by “Estadão” says that the first lady “has veto power” in government areas such as the Economy, Defense and advertising

Ministers and members of the PT came out in defense of Janja Lula da Silva after reportage from the newspaper The State of S. Paulopublished this Sunday (June 18, 2023), indicate “interferences” of the First Lady in areas of the federal government such as the Economy, Defense and Advertising.

Between the afternoon and evening of this Sunday (June 18), the First Lady received messages of support on Twitter from ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Ana Moser (Sports) and Wellington Dias (Development and Social Assistance).

Janja actively participated in the negotiations for setting up Lula’s 3rd government. At least 3 times, she influenced the assembly of ministries, with arguments about what she considers inappropriate or that could damage the image of the president’s management.

The first lady is the target of criticism from Lula’s allies for interfering in the Chief Executive’s decisions, for excessive interference, having greater powers than those of the main ministers and shielding the president from stressful situations. She is also sought after by anyone who wants to bring demands to Lula.

The report of Estadão informs that Janja “has veto power” in government and today is seen as a “problem” for Lula’s administration and, consequently, his political articulation. The newspaper says that the criticism would be made by “Lula’s friends, as well as ministers and party leaders. Among the names cited that would have criticized the first lady are ministers Wellington Dias and Rui Costa (Casa Civil), in addition to the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

In your profile her Twitter, Wellington Dias stated that Janja “She is a giant woman who is and will be proud of Brazil, alongside Lula. Meanwhile, those who believe in gossip are getting smaller and smaller.”

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, also defended Janja on social networks and defined the case as “another episode of political gender violence”.

“What cowardice! I leave my solidarity. I make myself available for us to be on fronts against sexism, misogyny and political violence. We cannot and will not remain silent. Count me in, Janja”, he wrote.

Alexandre Padilha published a message of support for the First Lady, in solidarity with “another absurd attack”.

“Our society, unfortunately, allows women to be attacked about the role they play and how they act, regardless of what they are. Journalism becomes smaller when it feeds and reinforces machismo and misogyny. Solidarity with Janja”said the minister.

the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the government in the Federal Senate –together with Jaques Wagner– showed support for the first lady by twitter.

“The ‘Estadão’ article about Janja is shameful! Text full of assumptions and untruths. It just shows how much machismo and misogyny are structural in our country. To Janja, my sympathy. The task of reconstruction also involves banishing sexism to improve the lives of the people”said the congressman.

WHAT SAYS JANJA

Janja also often attends the president’s work meetings. She was present, for example, at the opening of the ministerial meeting that was held by Lula at the Planalto Palace on Thursday (June 15).

The first lady is also a constant presence on the president’s trips. On June 2, Lula even called his wife “adviser” when trying to change the papers he was reading during an event at UFABC (Federal University of ABC), in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

Last Wednesday (June 14, 2023), Janja said that she does not interfere in the president’s management, but said that she talks with her husband about running the government. Criticized by allies of the Chief Executive, Janja argued that it would be easier if she “was more futile.

“Women have to be more and more in environments of power. That’s why I’m on President Lula’s side. Sometimes I’m asked, ‘Don’t you meddle too much?’ I don’t get involved. I just talk. It would be easier for me if I were more futile, but I can’t. I talk and talk at lunchtime too, that lunch that everyone asks”she said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd National Meeting of Quilombola Women, held in Brasilia by Conaq (National Coordination of Articulation of Rural Black Quilombola Communities).

In the speech, Janja said he was not bothered by comments. “What bothers me is the reproduction of a sexist and misogynistic discourse. What bothers me is that women sometimes don’t realize when they’re being used.” he said. The argument of machismo and misogyny is always repeated by the first lady in response to criticism.

JANJA HAS ALREADY VETOED

Still during the transition period between governments, in 2022, Janja vetoed the appointment of Deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) to the Ministry of Tourism. He had been nominated by his party, and his name announcement was already taken for granted.

Pedro Paulo was accused by his ex-wife Alexandra Marcondes Carvalho Teixeira of domestic violence. In 2015, magazines Era It is Look published that the congressman had hit his then partner more than once. The police record, according to the reports, was from 2008.

At the time the accusation was revealed, the deputy was in the pre-campaign for Rio City Hall. Over time, it has been proven that Pedro Paulo has no history of aggression. He was investigated for 11 months by the PF (Federal Police) and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). The case was judged by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and Pedro Paulo was cleared. The congressman maintains a website in which he presents data about the case (access here).

