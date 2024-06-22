Mexico City.– By approving the forums to analyze the proposal to reform the Judiciary, the Chamber of Deputies will issue invitations to each of the 11 ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

The invitation is to attend the first session of the Open Parliament, next Thursday, July 27, at 5:00 p.m., in the facilities of the San Lázaro legislative complex.

The time was decided so that the ministers could attend, after being in sessions of the Court rooms.

In the first forum that the Constitutional Points Commission will convene, the opening topic will be: What Judicial Power do we have and what Judicial Power do we want?

If they attend, the ministers must express their opinion on the federal Executive’s proposal that they should be elected by popular vote, that the Court be separated from the Judicial Council and that it be divided between a Disciplinary Court and an administrative body, among others. proposals.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s diagnosis is that the Judicial Branch lacks legitimacy, is a corrupt Branch and does not obey the interests of the people.

In addition to the ministers, the representatives of judges and magistrates, the leaders of the workers of the Judiciary, the association of courts of the 32 states and the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz, will be invited.

In a session of the Commission’s Board of Directors, with the attendance of the majority of Morena deputies, the program of 9 forums was approved, which concludes on August 8.

After that date, a document will be proposed, with possible adjustments, and put to a vote in mid-August.

“The idea is to listen, listen and listen, not ignore, it means writing down, reflecting and assimilating reasons that are understandable and taken into account in a text that is discussed and debated,” said the president of the Commission, Juan Ramiro Robledo, who Last week they said that in the forums they were going to listen, not debate, the Executive’s proposal.

The second forum will be on July 1, in Jalisco with the topics: Formation and reorganization of the judicial power; new integration of the Plenary of the SCJN, duration of office of judges, magistrates and ministers; and regime of responsibilities.

On July 2, in Toluca, State of Mexico, the topics will be austerity, trusts and labor rights of workers in the Judicial Branch.

The third day of forums will be on July 9, in Chiapas, with the topic Division of powers: legal and constitutional means.

The following week, on July 12, in Veracruz, the topics are reform of the Federal Judiciary Council; Judicial Disciplinary Court; and Administrative Body.

On July 23, in Puebla, the topic is Local Justice Courts.

By July 30, the Chamber of Deputies will break down in detail the proposal for the election of judges.

The topics are: Popular election of members of the Judiciary; democratic legitimacy of judges, magistrates and ministers; eligibility and suitability with a guarantee of professionalism and independence in the application; electoral process, election and challenge of candidacies; and mechanisms for promotion and removal of officials.

On August 6, in Saltillo, Coahuila, the topic is Public Defender and membership in the practice of law.

Finally, on August 8 the forum will be in Sinaloa, with the topic of administration, justice administration and public security.

Deputy Oscar Cantón Zetina, senator-elect for Tabasco, reiterated that the reform of the Judiciary is a mandate from the voters and that is why they will carry it out.