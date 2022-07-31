Nunes Marques increased his followers by 37.6% in the 1st half of the year; André Mendonça had an increase of 24.7% in the period

The 2 ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) appointed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), André Mendonça and Nunes Marques, were the ones that grew the most percentage on Twitter in the 1st half of 2022.

Mendonça ended the period as the most influential among the 5 ministers of the Court who have accounts on the platform. He gained 97,180 followers in the first 6 months of 2022, up 24.7%. He ended June with 491,465 followers. The data are from the consultancy Bites, collected at the request of the Power 360.

Nunes Marques increased his followers by 37.6%. However, he is still the magistrate with the fewest numbers. He had 17,291 followers in January and went to 23,785 in June. The minister, however, does not follow any other account on the platform, has never made a publication and is the only one of the magistrates who does not have his profile verified.

According to the deputy director of Bites, André Eler, Nunes Marques gains followers even without publishing because of decisions favorable to the Bolsonarista base.

“Nunes’ biggest growth happened when he gave a decision favorable to Bolsonarism. There was a peak in early April, when he gave an injunction favorable to Daniel Silveira; another when he differed over Silveira’s conviction; and one with a decision in favor of Fernando Francischini. And the minister continues to grow, even though he doesn’t publish anything, because people see his name and look for it on social media. In a way, they understand him as an ally”, said André Eler.

Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes and Roberto Barroso close the group of ministers with profiles on social networks. Barroso is the only one who also has Instagram and YouTube.

Gilmar Mendes was the minister who grew the least percentage on Twitter in the 1st semester. Added 12,910 followers, up 3%. He is, however, the 2nd most followed minister on the platform. It ended June with 444,527 followers.

Alexandre de Moraes is the 3rd most followed STF minister on Twitter. It started the year 2022 with 315,129 followers and in June it had 354,668 – up 12.6%.

Roberto Barroso is the 4th most followed magistrate of the Court on Twitter and the only one of the Court who has profiles on other networks (Instagram and YouTube). On Twitter, it went from 314,761 followers in January to 339,349 in June. On Instagram, he gained 33,091 followers in the 1st half of the year, up 49.6%. On YouTube, it went from 1,250 to 1,620 in the period.