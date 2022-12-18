Dubai (Union)

A number of ministers and officials in the UAE government and the federal and local authorities in the country confirmed that the third edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, under the slogan ” Our Heritage”, highlights the most important elements of the national identity, defines the specificity of the cultural heritage of the UAE, contributes to the development of the tourism sector in the country, and supports the national economy, in a way that enhances the country’s position as a major destination on the global tourism map. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the third edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign on the fourth of December, during his presidency of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which was held in the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman.

Support the national strategy for tourism

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: “The third edition of the (The World’s Most Beautiful Winter Campaign) contributes to enhancing the country’s competitiveness and consolidating its leading position globally in the tourism sector, which plays a vital role and an important and supportive tributary to the national economy.”

His Excellency the Minister of Economy pointed out the importance of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign in encouraging domestic tourism in the UAE, highlighting tourist attractions, and introducing the most important cultural activities, entertainment and sports events in every region of the country.

His Excellency explained that the campaign contributes to supporting the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to attract 100 billion dirhams as additional investments for the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the GDP to 450 billion dirhams in 2031. It also enhances the advanced tourism position that the UAE occupies on the list of the most popular tourist destinations. globally. His Excellency the Minister of Economy said: “The third edition is a continuation of the success of the campaign in the previous two sessions, as it attracted about 2.25 million domestic tourists, by 1.3 million in the 2021 session, and about 950,000 tourists in the 2020 session, with revenues for the two sessions amounting to about 2.5 billion dirhams.” .

His Excellency added: The slogan “Our Heritage”, which is carried by this version of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, reflects the leadership’s keenness to highlight the elements of heritage, national identity, and cultural specificity, which is reflected in the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum when he launched the third version: « Our goal is to highlight the beauty of the Emirates.. its villages, valleys and mountains.. the splendor of its land and sea.. and most importantly the values ​​of its people.. and this year’s motto is (our heritage)… to spread the values ​​of the most beautiful people.

Consolidation of the media message

For his part, Saeed Al-Attar, Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government, said: “The campaign (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World), in its third edition, continues to support the tourism sector in the Emirates, and we are working to coordinate with local and federal authorities to unify the media message, and to introduce the tourist attractions and components in the country. And the consolidation of the Emirates as a tourist destination that occupies a prominent position on the global level.

He added: “The media support for the bodies and institutions concerned with the promotional initiatives and programs during the third edition of the campaign (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World) is at the forefront of the media office’s interests, in a way that achieves our goal of all in highlighting the great diversity of tourism activities in the country, and supporting the advanced tourism site occupied by the country.” The UAE is on the list of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world, and contributes to achieving the goals of the National Tourism Strategy 2031.

Al-Attar pointed out that the unified media message is a major factor in translating the slogan “Our Heritage”, which bears the third edition, which contributes to highlighting the human warmth and hospitable nature of the Emirati society, which is characterized by generosity and tolerance, and promoting the idea of ​​belonging and connection to the place, and highlighting the tourist attractions of each emirate. And introducing the world to the cultural and heritage specificity of the country.

Continue success

In turn, Saleh Mohammed Al-Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, stressed that the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign is an ideal opportunity to introduce our tourism product. The wise leadership, in translation of its keenness to empower the national tourism sector, is its success in supporting the tourism sector and attracting members of the local community and visitors from inside and outside the country, through promotional projects and initiatives that contribute to revitalizing the wheel of the national economy. And with the great tourist potentials that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi possesses, most notably the natural sites of reserves, oases and mountains, historical and heritage destinations, various international museums, the finest resorts and hotel facilities, and entertainment activities.

He pointed out that the slogan “Our Heritage”, which is carried by the third edition of the “Best Winter in the World” campaign, gives it special importance, by celebrating the local heritage, national identity, and the system of authentic values ​​in the UAE.

Integrated vision

Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, considered the campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” an important occasion to highlight the Emirati tourism product, and to introduce the most important ingredients that each emirate possesses, which contributes to the promotion of domestic tourism according to an advanced vision based on integration and unified identity.

His Excellency said: “The Emirate of Dubai offers its visitors, during the third edition of the campaign (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World), a wide range of recreational activities, with a focus on the natural, heritage and cultural components that the emirate includes, and introducing visitors from inside and outside the country to the great diversity of events, starting with The beaches of Dubai, all the way to the mountain peaks in the Hatta region.

Kazim pointed out that the campaign gives visitors from all over the world the opportunity to benefit from world-class health services, recreation and convalescence in the UAE’s warm spring winter, which is characterized by mild weather.

Business activation

For his part, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said: “The campaign (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World) plays a vital role in stimulating domestic tourism in the UAE and strengthening its position in the list of major tourist destinations at the international level.”

He pointed out that the campaign during the previous two editions contributed to raising the hotel occupancy rates in the Emirate of Sharjah, and stimulating the economic and commercial movement, due to the high demand witnessed by the emirate during this period of the year.

Al Midfa explained that the Emirate of Sharjah has wide tourism options and great potential to attract more investments in the tourism sector.

Explore the sights

In turn, Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, stressed the role of the most beautiful winter campaign in the world in stimulating domestic tourism, and strengthening the country’s position as a destination for global tourism, with its unique tourism, entertainment, heritage and cultural components, indicating that the campaign enabled Citizens and residents are able to explore tourist attractions and experience many unique experiences that the UAE abounds with.

Al Hashemi said: “The third edition of the campaign bears great symbolism for the Emirate of Ajman, as it witnessed the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the third edition of the Al-Zawra Reserve in Ajman, which gives a strong impetus The emirate is a distinguished tourist destination and highlights the prominent tourist sites that the emirate abounds in, and highlights its special tourism experience. He pointed out that this prompts us to make every effort to contribute to the success of the new season of the campaign and to achieve the goals set for the tourism sector in the country. The Director General of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman pointed out that the campaign for the most beautiful winter in the world has a major role in introducing tourists to the cultural and heritage specificity of the country, which enhances the soft power of the UAE and its presence at the international level.

Various tourism products

In turn, Saeed Al-Samahi – Director General of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority said: “The most beautiful winter campaign in the world, which launched its third edition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, directly contributed to highlighting the many tourist attractions that the UAE abounds in, as it offers The tourism sector in the country has diverse and rich tourism products that meet the desires of different categories of tourists.

Al-Samahi added, “The most beautiful winter campaign in the world plays a major role in promoting the sustainable development of Emirati tourism and supporting the National Tourism Strategy 2031.”

The Director General of the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority indicated that the campaign has a great impact on the recovery of the tourism sector in Fujairah as a result of the availability of various options for visitors and tourists, stressing the authority’s keenness to participate effectively in the campaign and introduce tourists to a group of hidden gems and tourism activities offered by the emirate’s historical and heritage landmarks and modern destinations.

Increased investment

For his part, Haitham Sultan Al Ali, Director of the Tourism Department at the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, said: “The most beautiful winter campaign in the world, in its two previous editions, contributed to the promotion and definition of the distinctive tourism potentials that the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain abounds in, which contributed to the revitalization of domestic tourism. And this prompted many investors to pump more investments in this diversified and strong sector, which strengthened the role of tourism in supporting the national economy.

The Director of the Tourism Department at the Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism and Antiquities pointed out that the diversity of tourist options is what distinguishes the tourism sector in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, as there are many options for visitors and tourists between historical and heritage monuments, passing through natural reserves that are an outlet and a destination for those looking for recreation and enjoying nature in this area. The time of year, leading to modern entertainment destinations, resorts and high-end hotels, which enhances the emirate’s participation in the campaign’s activities.

The most beautiful winter campaign in the world

The third edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign aims to stimulate and support tourism within the UAE and attract tourists around the world to enjoy the beauty of winter and support national tourism projects in the UAE, to be the largest campaign of its kind aimed at stimulating domestic tourism and attracting tourists from all over the world to enjoy winter. The Emirates, and all the elements of attraction that the country provides to its visitors to spend special times, combine enjoying the distinctive climate in the country, visiting the most important recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the Emirates, practicing many activities, and making the most beautiful memories. The campaign seeks to support the tourism system and provide a unique experience for visitors based on tourism diversity. In its second session last year, the campaign achieved distinguished results represented in achieving 1.5 billion dirhams in revenues in just one month, while the number of local tourists increased to more than 1.3 million, an increase of 36. % compared to the first edition of the campaign, and achieved a 50% increase in the number of hotel guests.

Promising opportunities

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Tourism Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, said: The emirate’s tourism strategy integrates with the slogan of the third edition of the world’s most beautiful winter campaign, as the “authority” seeks through a new methodology to achieve sustainability in the field of tourism, in line with the emirate’s identity and a destination that enjoys with a picturesque nature, and constantly strives towards achieving progress, growth and development, and establishing Ras Al Khaimah as a leading destination in the region in the field of sustainable tourism by 2025. He stressed that the Tourism Development Authority in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah seeks to provide a unique tourism experience and attract visitors throughout the year, pointing out The campaign attracted many tourists, both from inside and outside the country, to enjoy the diverse options and experiences offered by the emirate through its natural terrain and sea, desert and mountain destinations. Phillips pointed out that this campaign encourages more investment in domestic tourism projects, given the promising opportunities this sector holds.