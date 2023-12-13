Ministers and international officials confirmed that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is the most important and prominent in the history of climate conferences, especially after its success in concluding its work by reaching the historic “UAE Agreement”, which includes a climate action plan to preserve the possibility of avoiding a rise in the Earth’s temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees. Centenary, and paves the way for an ambitious global response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The ministers and officials said that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) succeeded in collecting and stimulating pledges exceeding $85 billion to finance climate action, in addition to its efforts to achieve the global goal of adaptation, thus inaugurating a new era of global climate action.

They added that the successes and achievements of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) have consolidated the UAE’s position as a major player in building a more sustainable future, in addition to its tireless efforts and continuous endeavors to achieve climate neutrality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy, thanks to its proactive approach to development. Sustainable and investment in clean and renewable energy.

The Secretary-General of the Scottish Cabinet for the Welfare Economy, Fair Work and Energy, Neil Gray, confirmed that “COP28” achieved better results, by making tangible progress in reducing emissions, and increasing the amount of climate financing available to address losses, damages and other issues. Gray added: “We are grateful to the UAE for hosting the COP28 conference, and for the wise leadership that contributes to building consensus. Therefore, this is the place where many measures are being implemented to confront climate change.”

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, January Makamba, said that “COP28” is considered one of the most successful conferences of the parties over the past years, after it succeeded in bringing all countries to one table, to agree on the topics that were discussed.

Makamba pointed out the need to maintain the momentum witnessed by COP28, because it gave positive messages and created a state of optimism for the future.

In turn, the President of the US-Emirati Business Council, Danny Seabright, stressed that the COP28 Conference of the Parties represented a historic opportunity for countries to better curb climate change through tools such as finance, technology, and capacity building.

He explained that the version of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) was unique, after the UAE succeeded in bringing the participants to the negotiating table, to develop an implementable plan to stop the rise in the temperature of the planet.

Director of the Middle East, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States at the Energy Industries Council (the world's leading trade association for the energy supply chain), Ryan McPherson, confirmed that the version of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is the most important among previous climate conferences, due to its focus on comprehensive dialogue with all concerned parties. In the energy and climate industry.

McPherson praised the COP28 presidency, led by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), praising his deep understanding of the global energy landscape and his firm commitment to sustainability.

The World Bank's Senior Managing Director responsible for development policies and partnerships, Axel van Trotsenburg, said that the UAE made great efforts to organize this event, which began with an important announcement of the activation of the Global Climate Fund, congratulating the UAE on this great success and distinguished hosting.