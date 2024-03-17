Fans chanted attacking player Anderson Mello; crime was recorded in the broadcast of the match

Ministers Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), André Fufuca (Sports) criticized a case of homophobia against beach volleyball player, Anderson Melo, on Saturday (March 16, 2024). Banco do Brasil, sponsor of the event where the crime occurred, also spoke out.

Anderson Melo was participating in the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit, in Recife, when fans began chanting homophobic chants during a match. The incident was recorded during the broadcast of the game.

The player spoke about the crime on his social media profiles. Anderson and his partner, Lyan, lost the match. Melo said that it was the first time that he did not react to attacks. He said he registered a police report.

“I felt completely cornered and didn't understand why people were doing that. An environment made for people to appreciate athletes, support their favorites of course, but not necessarily try to diminish, curse, mock or try to ridicule someone”, said Melo.

In a Publication On his Instagram profile, Anderson Melo appealed to sports authorities to take action so that the case does not happen again. Minister Anielle Franco commented on the report and said she had spoken to the athlete to take action.

Anielle Franco also reposted the rejection note issued by Banco do Brasil, sponsor of the championship. “I have the honor of being a friend and co-worker of Tarciana Medeiros, president of Banco do Brasil and the first woman to hold this position. I have the honor of meeting Anderson and knowing what a wonderful person he is.”he said.

In the note, BB said that it repudiates the event and that “does not condone the homophobic attacks by a group of fans against the athlete Anderson Melo, in the 2nd stage of the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit in Recife (PE)”.

Minister André Fufuca reinforced in his profile on X that homophobia is a crime and that he received the report “with sadness” and that the “Aggressors are not fans and must be punished”.

“I express my solidarity with the player Anderson Melo and reiterate my conviction that sport is a space where respect and dignity must be guaranteed to everyone, without exception.”