Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Ministers and academics affirmed that the Emirates Research and Development Council contributes to translating the country’s directions for the next fifty years, by enhancing the contribution of research and development to the sustainable economic growth of the UAE, and supporting the development of strategic sectors through the integration of roles between the government, private and academic sectors, thus enhancing the position of the UAE as a global destination for sectors. The new economy and business activities based on knowledge and innovation. They said: The Emirates Council for Research and Development is a direct result of the future vision of our wise leadership and the tireless efforts to enhance the country’s position as a global center for science, technology, research and development.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: The establishment of the Emirates Council for Research and Development constitutes a qualitative addition to government efforts in this vital field and enhances the possibilities of transformation towards a new, more flexible and sustainable economic model based on knowledge, innovation and creativity, as research and development today is one of the main drivers to ensure Meeting the requirements of sustainable growth because of its direct impact on promoting economic diversification policies, increasing productivity and creating new opportunities in the industrial and technological sectors. His Excellency indicated that the council would play a pivotal role in developing new government policies that create new incentives to increase research and development activities in the country and attract foreign direct investment in this vital sector, thus consolidating the UAE’s position as a destination for the new economy sectors and business activities based on knowledge and innovation. He pointed out that strengthening the research and development system and adopting and embracing advanced science and technology is a national priority and a main requirement to support the country’s efforts in achieving its future goals and plans for the next fifty years. He added: “The Emirates Research and Development Council contributes to enhancing the level of coordination and cooperation between government agencies at the federal and local levels, and in partnership with the private and public sectors.” Academic development to develop mechanisms and work models that link funding sources and research institutions and enhance investment returns in the areas of research and development, for the benefit of the country’s economy.

For his part, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, affirmed that the Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of the Emirates Council for Research and Development headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an important step that would unify and activate research efforts in the country in line with national priorities. To achieve a knowledge-based economy, by building a system that serves as a pioneering platform to enhance research mobility in various fields, coupled with research elements, competencies and human resources in depth and scientific know-how, thus making the country unique in this field and enhancing its competitive capabilities to be a global destination in the research and development sector.

Dr. Amer Sharif, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: The establishment of the Emirates Council for Research and Development headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, came to enhance the performance of the science and technology sector in the UAE and achieve a knowledge economy, and is a direct result of the future vision. For our wise leadership and unremitting efforts to enhance the country’s position as a global center for science, technology, research and development.

In turn, Abdul Nasser bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “At Emirates Global Aluminium, we have focused on research and development for more than 25 years, and our technologies have enhanced our ability to compete with major international companies. The locally developed knowledge and technologies will play a key role in enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the country as a whole, and will work to achieve the goals of the “300 billion project”, and the Emirates Council for Research and Development is leading the work of the United Arab Emirates in this vital field for all of us.

Research

Dr. Ghaleb Ali Al-Hadrami Al-Buraiki, Acting President of the UAE University, said: The establishment of the Council comes to promote scientific research and development as a national platform that contributes to creating knowledge and developing the competitiveness of the state, which encourages higher education institutions to attract distinguished scholars and researchers, and to build strategic partnerships with research institutions and the private sector. He added that the UAE University possesses advanced laboratories, expertise and distinguished research cadres to contribute to creating a knowledge economy in the country and enhancing the role and objectives of the Emirates Research and Development Council.

Highest levels of governance

Professor Eric Zing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said: The first meeting of the Emirates Research and Development Council established its clear role in providing the highest levels of governance and support to build a sustainable system for research and development in the UAE in line with the country’s national strategy. He added: “By achieving this, the quality, speed and diversity of research, its translation into ideas and its impact will be a very important factor. One of the most important roles played by the council is to develop and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of new ideas, including developing and implementing policies to support their implementation.”