lThe president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, renewed her cabinet this Monday by changing six ministers, just when it is immersed in the middle of the crisis due to the Rolex luxury watches case, for which the Prosecutor's Office opened a preliminary investigation for alleged illicit enrichment.

The change of ministers also occurs two days before the Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzén, goes to Congress to request his vote of confidence, which is why the president accelerated the reconstitution of the Executive.

The ministers who left the cabinet were the Interior, Victor Torres; the Minister of Education, Miriam Ponce; the Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Jennifer Contreras; as well as the Minister of Production, Ana María Choquehuanca.

The former Minister of the Interior of Peru, Víctor Torres. Photo:AFP Share

Also left out of the government were the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews; and the Minister of Women, Nancy Rosalina Tolentino.

From the early hours of Monday, the Peruvian media speculated that Boluarte was about to make several moves among the members of his Executive.

The rumors were confirmed when The Minister of the Interior, Víctor Torres, announced his resignation from office after leaving a Cabinet meeting in the Presidential Palace.

“I have coordinated with the lady (president) and I am leaving because I have asked her and the lady has agreed,” Torres said as he left the palace after attending his last council of ministers.

Torres, who had held the position since November 21, alleged “family problems” to dissociate himself from the Boluarte government, investigated by the prosecutor's office.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Photo:EFE Share

Hours later, the head of Education, Miriam Ponce, and the head of the Women's portfolio, Nancy Tolentino, followed in her footsteps. who announced their decision on social network X.

“I appreciate the trust given by the President during my term as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations. As in my entire professional life, I will continue to promote respect for the rights of vulnerable populations and women during their life cycle,” she indicated. Tolentino on the social network

The head of state swore in the six new members of the cabinet, out of a total of 18 ministries in the Peruvian Executive, in a ceremony held at the Government Palace.

As the new Minister of the Interior, Boluarte took over Walter Ortiz Acosta, until now general director of the Directorate against Organized Crime.

In the other ministers he assigned Morgan Quero (Education), Ángel Manero Campos (Agrarian Development and Irrigation); Sergio Gonzáles Guerrero (Production); Elizabeth Galdo (Foreign Trade and Tourism); and Ángela Hernández (Women and Vulnerable Populations).

Quero, the new Minister of Education, was general director of the Center for Higher National Studies and was also head of Boluarte's technical cabinet until December 7 of last year.

Manero, new head of the Agrarian Development and Irrigation portfolio, was director in the General Directorate of Agrarian Business of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in 2016, and González, new Minister of Production, was director of the General Administration Office of the Ministry of the Environment since last January.

Galdo Marín served as executive director of the Telefónica Foundation of Peru, while Hernández worked as advisor II of the Vice-Ministerial Office of Women of the Ministry of Women.

Boluarte, against the ropes for the Rolex case

The changes occur while Boluarte is under pressure from public opinion due to the revelation of a journalistic publication which found that the president wore several luxury watches.

Share Photograph provided by the Presidency of Peru of the president, Dina Boluarte, during a speech to the Nation in the company of her cabinet. Photo:EFE/Presidency of Peru

The prosecutor's office is investigating her for alleged illicit enrichment, because he would not have declared its possession within his assets.

After raids on the president's home and presidential office, where no Rolex watches were found, the prosecutor's office ordered Boluarte to display them, for which she was summoned this Friday.

The president on Saturday described the prosecutor's action as “arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive.” Boluarte stated that she is systematically attacked and that, therefore, the case against her “is an attack on democracy and the state of government, generating political, social and economic instability.”

If the prosecution accuses her of illicit enrichment, Boluarte would only respond in a possible trial after July 2026 when his term ends, as established by the Constitution.

The scandal, however, could lead to a request for vacancy (dismissal) from Congress alleging “moral incapacity.” For this to happen, the right-wing groups that control the unicameral Parliament and are the main supporter of the president will have to support the minority left-wing groups in an alliance, in theory, difficult to achieve.

Saturday, 26 of the 130 congressmen from the left bench, including that of the party to which Boluarte belonged, presented a “vacancy motion” against the president before the Parliament directive. But for it to be brought to debate it must be approved by fifty legislators.

Boluarte was vice president until she assumed the head of state on December 7, 2022 after Congress removed leftist president Pedro Castillo for his attempt to dissolve Parliament and govern by decree.

*With AFP, Efe and El Comercio (GDA)