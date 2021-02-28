Ministerial responsibility Pekka Haavisto’s case reminded Matti Kuusimäki of the problem more than 20 years ago – Now the former Attorney General wants to end the prosecution of ministers

Former Prosecutor General Matti Kuusimäki wants to remove the protection of the prosecution of the ministers and transfer the prosecution of the ministers away from the parliament.

Professor Matti Kuusimäki followed closely last year when the Parliamentary Constitution Committee conducted a long and thorough indictment of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston (green) suspicions of misconduct.

The committee evaluates in its reportthat Haavisto acted unlawfully in transferring a Foreign Ministry official to another position. However, no charges were brought.