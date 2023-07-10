Centrão parties work to nominate names for the PT Esplanada and also to head some relevant state company

The ministerial mini-reform in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that has been negotiated by Centrão should begin to define who will come out ahead in the race for president of the Chamber of Deputies in 2025. The Centrão parties are currently working to nominate names for the PT’s Esplanada dos Ministérios and also to head a relevant state company.

The group expects the appointment of ministers for 3 folders: Tourism, Development and Social Assistance and Sports. Command of Caixa Econômica Federal is also desired, as reported by the Power360 last week. The change in Tourism is already certain. The others are still under negotiation.

As having a minister to release funds and even appoint allies for Brazil in federal bodies is a powerful electoral tool, the ambition to command the Chamber from 2025 goes through mini-reform, which could give even more relevance and power to some parties.

Today, there are 2 names considered stronger for the succession ofIt is Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Are they:

As found out by Power360the 2 deputies are more organized so far to enter the dispute for the command of the House. Elmar should be announced as a pre-candidate in 2023, at the beginning of this 2nd semester.

There are still 2 other deputies trying to participate in the succession race in the Chamber, but with less viability at this moment. Here are the names:

By the government, what is sought is a consensus name. Lula recognizes that the Planalto Palace cannot launch its own candidate, from the PT, with a real chance of victory. The president has already warned that this issue must be resolved between the deputies of parties that support him in order for there to be a smooth dispute.

SHORT CHANGES

The Centrão hopes with the changes to contemplate names indicated by the representations in the Chamber of Union Brazil, PP and Republicans, parties that do not feel properly attended in the government and that wish to have more power in the Lula administration.

Here are the changes expected by Centrão:

Ministry of Tourism – leaves the holder Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil) and goes to the federal deputy Celso Sabino (Brazil-PA Union). Daniela’s husband is the mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), wagon , who supported Lula’s election, but left União Brasil and joined the Republicans in April. Daniela is still in União Brasil, but the party (which is part of Centrão) does not identify her as a member of the group. The exchange is already closed and must be announced by Friday (14.Jul);

Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – leaves Wellington Dias (senator elected by the PT in Piauí and resumes his position in Congress) and assumes the role of federal deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), which is from Centrão, but which in 2022 was together with Flavio Dino (PSB) in the electoral process (Dino was elected senator, but is currently Lula’s Minister of Justice). Fufuca attends Centrão, is linked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but he is not a politician hostile to the PT. It would be a palatable name for Lula to put on the Esplanada;

Ministry of Sports – Ex-volleyball player leaves Ana Moser (which has no party support) and the federal deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE). The deputy quoted for minister is the son of another traditional politician from Pernambuco, Silvio Costa supporter of Lula and defender of the entry of the Republicans in the federal government;

Caixa Econômica Federal – Rita Serrano (career employee of the bank) must leave to make room for a technical staff appointed by Centrão. The name already mentioned in Brasilia is that of Gilberto Occhi, from Minas Gerais, who presided over the bank from 2016 to 2018, during the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

In the case of Caixa, Lula has demonstrated to interlocutors that he is not satisfied with the performance of Rita Serrano in charge. The exit seems to be inevitable. Occhi is one of those professionals from Brasilia, who serves any government and has extensive knowledge of the public machine and the functioning of political parties, something that the current president of CEF does not have.

It also counts in favor of Occhi to return to preside over the state-owned company the fact that he has already worked with the PT and other parties from the center. He was Minister of Cities (2014-2015) and of National Integration (2015-2016), during the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), and held the position of Minister of Health (2018-2019), under Michel Temer.

Caixa is seen as strategic due to its size and for being a bank rich in funds, working to format amendments to the budget of deputies and senators. This has caused a great dispute between members of Centrão and Occhi is still not guaranteed the position.