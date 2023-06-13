At the request of the United Arab Emirates, the host country for the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28), to coordinate efforts between the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the extraordinary ministerial meeting was held, yesterday, Monday, via visual communication technology, chaired by His Excellency Eng. Salem bin Nasser Al-Awfi, Minister of Energy. Minerals and Chairman of the National Committee for Climate Change in the Sultanate of Oman.

Their Highnesses and Excellencies participated in the meeting: “His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, representing the UAE, and His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, the first pioneer of a climate for youth, Dr. Muhammad bin Mubarak bin Dina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, representing the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – Minister of Energy, representing Engineer Samira Muhammad Abdullah Al-Kandari, Director General of the Environment Public Authority, representing the State of Kuwait, and His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi – Secretary General of the Cooperation Council.

The meeting began by welcoming all the participants and thanking the United Arab Emirates for inviting this extraordinary coordination meeting and affirming the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the efforts of the international community to confront the major challenges related to climate change, and renewing full support for the United Arab Emirates in hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as it welcomed Assigning the leadership team for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in which His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber (Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology) assumes the task of the appointed president, and His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei (Minister of Community Development) the task of the first pioneer climate for youth, and Razan Al Mubarak (Member The mandate of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi) is a climate pioneer task for the conference, and supports the efforts of this team, as this mandate confirms the UAE’s keenness to achieve a radical development, and to move global climate action from negotiations to finding and implementing logical and practical solutions to the repercussions of climate change, by benefiting from the distinguished expertise of this leadership team In the areas of sustainable development and climate action, and supports the team’s call for coordination, cooperation and joint action to make this strategic conference a success, and invites all countries and international organizations to actively participate in this conference.

The GCC countries welcome the results and outputs of the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27), and congratulate the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt for successfully hosting the conference.

Since the GCC countries are developing countries with their own unique regional conditions economically, socially and environmentally, member states affirm the principles and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, especially fairness and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities in light of different national circumstances and priorities, and to be taken into account in the implementation of the two agreements. The negative social and economic effects resulting from climate change response measures, especially those affecting developing countries that are most vulnerable to these effects.

Member States stress the need for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to achieve ambitious and balanced negotiating outcomes that focus on implementing national contributions through all means. Member States also look forward to conducting the first global outcome to assess the collective progress made towards implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement within the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The efforts of the GCC countries in the field of combating climate change were emphasized, which was embodied in taking a series of measures, plans and programs aimed at achieving environmental, economic and social sustainability in the region through the circular carbon economy approach, which is an integrated and comprehensive framework for addressing and managing greenhouse gas emissions from Through four axes: reducing, reusing, recycling and removing emissions.

Member States stress the need for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to achieve tangible progress in the global goal program on adaptation in the context of the temperature target referred to in the Paris Agreement, and the mitigation work program, provided that it includes all means to address greenhouse gas emissions, regardless of their sources or sectors. Using all technologies and solutions, including renewable energy sources and hydrocarbons, coupled with their clean technologies, and activating means to support implementation in accordance with the principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement, including activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, and fulfilling the pledge to provide $ 100 billion annually by developed countries as of 2020. To support developing countries, and progress towards setting a new quantified collective target for increased climate finance.

Member States affirm that achieving logical, practical, gradual and just transformations in the context of climate change is based on three pillars of equal importance: ensuring energy security, economic prosperity, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Member states support universal access to affordable, reliable, up-to-date and sustainable energy, as part of a path to achieving sustainable development on a larger scale, by investing in all technologies and solutions such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen fuel use, carbon capture, storage and reuse, and carbon capture, storage and reuse solutions. Nature-based carbon removal, carbon capture directly from the air. In addition to focusing on vital areas that enhance the ability to adapt to the effects of climate change, such as combating desertification, reducing sand and dust storms, enhancing food security, afforestation, improving land use, water management, protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, and health.

Member states welcome the Saudi Green and Green Middle East initiatives, and consider them effective models for confronting climate change.

In conclusion, the Council affirms the full support of the United Arab Emirates, which will host the conference, in addition to the importance of this international event, which seeks to enhance international cooperation, exchange experiences and knowledge, and find innovative and effective solutions to address challenges related to climate change.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the committee to follow up on developments and preparations for the twenty-eighth conference of the parties on October 8, 2023, on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week, which will be held in Riyadh from October 8-12, 2023.