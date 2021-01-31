The Ministerial Council for Development, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government attaches the utmost importance to human health and community safety, and places it at the top of its priorities, and is working on continuous development and achieving sustainability in this pivotal sector to build A healthy, disease-free family.

This came during the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed today, the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at the Qasr Al Watan complex in the capital Abu Dhabi, and within its agenda a number of initiatives and topics were discussed in the framework of developing the government work system.

A plan for digital transformation of services to reduce dependence on 50% of federal government centers.

During its session, the Council discussed a plan to reduce 50% of federal government service centers and transfer their transactions to digital platforms within two years, in order to enhance the adoption of digital services, raise the efficiency of service delivery, and maintain customer satisfaction.

The plan to reduce the number of service centers in the federal government was reviewed and discussed, which was carried out after a comprehensive evaluation of the centers, in accordance with specific criteria that focus on the availability of centers within the same geographical scope, absorptive capacity, the volume of demand for the services provided, and the quality of digital transformation.

The plan included in the first phase the inventory of 282 service centers, provided that 59 centers would be closed during the first quarter of 2021 due to the availability of these centers’ services on digital platforms, with the remaining centers closed with a gradual plan between 2021 and 2022 commensurate with the digital transformation in the services of these centers. And to ensure the continuity of the availability of services to the customers.

Protecting society from genetic diseases

On the other hand, the Council discussed, within the agenda of its meeting, a study on the types of genetic diseases that are required to be examined before marriage, with the aim of reducing the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, and preserving the health and safety of the family.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE government is moving within the framework of a development vision that not only meets the needs of the present, but at the same time plans for the future, and our goal is to build a healthy and sound Emirati family, which will be the first building block for a fruitful society capable of preserving the nation’s achievements and gains. .

His Highness said: “Family health plays a pivotal role in both social and economic development, and the UAE government is keen to establish a health system based on the best international standards and practices, while at the same time enhancing the quality of life of our citizens.”

The study aims to reduce the incidence and spread of genetic diseases, protect children from mental and physical disabilities, reduce the mortality rate among children as a result of these diseases, in addition to reducing the psychological and social burden on the family and society, and reducing the economic health burden at the state level.

The results of the study will support efforts to address preventable genetic diseases, by identifying the possibility of their occurrence before pregnancy by conducting a pre-marital examination using genetic analysis, which is the first of its kind in using the technique of analyzing the complete genetic sequence to determine the mutations and genetic changes responsible. About recessive genetic diseases, and linking them to prenuptial screening services.

The study also aims to create a unified electronic record of the UAE’s genetic diseases at the state level, including the results of premarital examinations on recessive genetic diseases and the provision of a national laboratory specialized in the science of genetic testing equipped with a qualified staff to ensure sustainability in providing the service, and updating and evaluating health policies to keep pace with the requirements of genetics sciences Modernizing and updating the requirements of the professional evaluation PQR in accordance with international standards with regard to genetic specialties .. In addition to spreading the culture of the importance of genetic testing among community members by supporting educational and awareness campaigns.

The executive regulations of the value-added tax law and its amendments.

The Council discussed some proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Value Added Tax Law and its amendments; This is in order to continuously update and develop the law and its provisions based on the best international practices, and to ensure the rights of all parties, consumers and business sectors.

The proposed amendment stipulated the amendment of the VAT refund period for new housing for citizens to be within 12 months from the date of completion of the new housing construction instead of the current six-month period, which takes into account the different conditions that accompany citizens’ construction of their homes, and enables them to benefit from the tax refund and complete Comfortable recovery procedures, in line with the state’s direction to enhance the welfare and support of its citizens.

The executive regulations of the Environmental Protection and Development Law

The Council also discussed the proposed amendments to the executive regulations of the Environmental Protection and Development Law regarding the environmental impact assessment system for projects, establishments and activities, which comes with the aim of evaluating and preserving the effects of establishing some projects and activities on the environment and natural resources, as well as ensuring the protection of human health from the negative effects of development. The regulation will also contribute to raising the percentage of environmental compliance and compliance of enterprises and ensuring the application of the minimum requirements of the environmental impact assessment system.

In addition, this evaluation aims to ensure the achievement of sustainable economic development that meets the current needs of society and its future needs in various sectors, in a way that contributes to improving environmental performance, building a diversified economy, and protecting environmental systems.

The proposed regulation will address the challenges that hinder the application of the environmental impact assessment system to all projects, taking into account the emergence of many projects that were not previously included in the system, while identifying the mechanisms that guarantee the application of this system.

Providing an attractive environment for doing business and facilitating it

In light of the government’s efforts to provide an ideal business environment for investors and entrepreneurs and facilitate them, and to develop financial laws and legislation related to doing business and its ease, the Council discussed the draft executive regulations for the federal law regarding guaranteeing rights to the transferred funds.

This regulation will contribute to enhancing the country’s progress in the indicators of international competitiveness, specifically with regard to the articles related to the sub-indicators of the provision of various movable funds as collateral within the “strength of legal rights” index.

The general provisions of the draft executive regulations also included the organization of the registry and its preservation, the conditions for utilizing the registry services, the registration information, the enforcement of publicity, the amendments after registration, the enforcement of the right of security in the face of others, the priorities, the implementation, and the law to be applied .. It is expected that this will improve the level The country is on the focus of getting credit in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

In organizational affairs, the Council discussed the formation of the Standing Committee for Agreements in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the aim of coordinating with the federal and local authorities regarding procedures for agreements and their signing, and ensuring the speed of consultation and decision-making regarding them.

The Council also discussed amending the Cabinet’s decision regarding the UAE National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, by developing a new vision for the committee’s work system and structure after its subordination has been transferred to the Ministry of Culture and Youth, provided that the National Committee is activated in the best way based on a study of best practices. Benchmarking, organizations ’requirements, and the state’s orientations and priorities, in line with the ambitions and goals of the state in the fields of work with UNESCO and its affiliated organizations.

In government reports, the Council reviewed as part of its meeting agenda a number of government reports within the framework of developing government work, which included reviewing the measures taken by the Ministry of Finance to develop and improve the financial performance of federal entities, and reviewing the results of the Ministry of Finance’s participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. In October 2020, and a periodic report on the performance of the Emirates Investment Authority for the period from 01/01/2020 to 09/30/2020, and review the developments of the Audit Bureau’s remarks regarding the final account of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year 2018, and the Audit Bureau’s report on the account The final conclusion of the Emirates Investment Authority and the UAE Central Bank for the fiscal year 2019.