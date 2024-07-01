Juarez City.- Ministerial elements arrested four men and are carrying out forensic work on the truck they were driving.

The arrest took place on Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue and Ohm Street, in front of the Vishay maquiladora.

Witnesses said that police officers stopped the occupants of a Dodge Durango, arrested them and later cordoned off the street.

Experts from the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the scene and were working to collect evidence in the truck.

However, the reason for the arrest or whether it is related to any case was not revealed.