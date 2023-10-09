Genoa – “On Saturday I was at the stadium to watch Genoa-Milan, with my son. There was controversy because the goal resulted from a very particular action, so to speak. Pulisic’s goal was a handball? A nice handball shot but I’m not the one saying it, just read all the newspapers…” Thus to Rai Radio1, guest of Un Giorno da Pecora, the Minister of Public Administration, Genoa fan and brother of the president of the rossoblù club, Paolo Zangrillo. If the foul was so clear, why wasn’t a foul called? “Because the referee is a human and he didn’t see it.” And the Var? “Maybe VAR also had some problems.”

His brother Alberto, rossoblù president, had fiery words to comment on the match. “My brother was extremely sorry for all those Genoa fans at the stadium and beyond.” As they say among fans, against Milan ‘they stole it from you‘? “Speaking as a fan, I say yes – said the minister -, the match had a false result, Genoa played much better”. His brother also spoke about the murderous exit of the Rossoneri goalkeeper Maignan, was the question. “It was a kung fu blow to the sternum – concluded Zangrillo -, fifteen centimeters higher and it would have smashed his face. It certainly wasn’t a happy exit…”