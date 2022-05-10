Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security) is not pleased with the threats that Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema is facing, now that no public tribute is possible if Ajax becomes national champion. She says the mayor has no choice but to put safety first. “That deserves respect,” she wrote on Twitter.
