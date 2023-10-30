Home page politics

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (right) in 2021 (archive image). © IMAGO / UPI Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Netanyahu accused his intelligence services on Sunday of failing to warn of Hamas attacks. But apparently a former minister had already predicted the organization’s terror in 2016.

Tel Aviv – In the early hours of October 7th, around 2,500 stormed HamasTerrorists breached Gaza’s border fences and attacked by land, air and sea Israel a. A massacre followed: 1,400 people died and the terrorists took at least 239 civilians hostage. As it became known on Monday (October 30), former Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is said to have submitted a document to the government in 2016 that warned in detail about exactly this scenario.

Hamas terror in Israel: Document from the former finance minister warned of an attack

The document that Avigdor Liberman presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016 consisted of eleven pages, according to the Israeli medium Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Monday. In the letter, the then finance minister warned that Hamas would break through the border fence. He also foresaw that the terrorists could overrun towns in southern Israel. Liberman also warned against massacres of civilians and hostage-taking, as published excerpts from the document, which is classified as top secret, show.

Hamas intends to “expand the conflict into Israeli territory by sending a significant number of well-trained forces into Israel to attempt to destroy an Israeli community – or perhaps even several communities – on the border with Israel Gaza Strip to conquer and take hostages,” quotes the Times of Israel from the document. Aside from physical injuries, this could also cause “significant damage to morale […] of the citizens of Israel,” it continued.

Former minister’s accusation: The Israeli government apparently did not take warnings seriously

Apparently the Israeli government did not take the warnings seriously enough. In a television interview on Saturday, Liberman said he gave the document to Netanyahu in December 2016, warning that Hamas would attack “just like it did on October 7” unless Israel dismantled the terrorist organization’s capabilities. The head of government had to be persuaded to even address the issue at a cabinet meeting. Netanyahu then “dismissively dismissed” the document, and the heads of the secret services also reacted the same way, the former foreign minister went on to describe the situation at the time.

At the time, he was given the feeling that he was “arrogant,” says Liberman. The information could not be independently verified. The politician is a Knesset member and chairman of the secular-ultra-right party Yisra’el Beitenu (in German: Our House of Israel). In the past he has repeatedly caused controversy – for example because of his harsh rhetoric. The hardliner is considered a vehement critic of Prime Minister Netanyahu and was not initially part of his cabinet War in Israel joined.

Netanyahu accused secret services of failing to warn of the attack

On Sunday, the Israeli prime minister accused his country’s secret services of failing to warn of the Hamas attack. During the course of the day, Netanyahu withdrew his statements on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The retracted post only shows one thing, criticized opposition MP Liberman: “Netanyahu is not interested in security, he is not interested in hostages, only in politics.”

Hamas is tying the release of more hostages to an Israeli ceasefire. On Monday, the radical Islamic organization released a video with three women portrayed as Israeli hostages. One of them called on the Israeli head of government in an angry tone in Hebrew for a “prisoner exchange.” A little later, Netanyahu described the images as “cruel propaganda.” The current leader of Hamas, Jahia Sinwar, was released from an Israeli prison in a prisoner exchange in 2011.