Senators approved a request for Luiz Marinho to detail an ordinance that changes the rules for working hours in the commerce sector on Sundays and holidays

The CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Federal Senate approved this Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) an invitation to the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinhoexplain the ordinance that changes the rule for working hours in the commerce sector on Sundays and holidays.

According to the measure, employees in the segment will only be able to work on public holidays with authorization from the collective labor agreement.

The approved request was authored by the leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN). As soon as it was published, the measure was criticized by congressmen.

At the time, Marinho said that the change in the rule was a “attack” against the economy, “harms workers and employers” and it is another measure from the Lula government “in favor of the old and worn-out trade unionism”. Other congressmen also criticized the ordinance.

Brazil has at least 5.7 million companies in the commerce sector, including MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs), as of November, according to the federal government. The value represents 27% of the total of 21.7 million legal entities in the country.

The minister changed the rules of an ordinance (nº 671) signed in 2021 during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – who had given permanent permission. Now, workers’ unions are more empowered.

UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE

Here’s what it was like and how it turned out: