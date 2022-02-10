A ban on TV, radio and online advertising from online casinos could take another two years. According to Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection (D66), he will run into ‘legal procedures’ that he will carry out ‘step by step’. The House of Representatives is demanding a ban before April 1.
