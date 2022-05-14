For the FNV trade union, this all takes far too long. The union recently called on the minister to take measures quickly. “Why is this taking so long?”, wonders union director Yntse Koenen of the FNV. “The system is not there yet. Three years of undermining with drones has not been tackled sufficiently. Priority is needed, personnel safety is at stake.”

Minister Weerwind points out that as soon as a drone is spotted, prison staff can immediately take measures. For example, the air moment for the detainees will be cut short. The alerted police can try to find the drone pilot.