From: Florian Naumann

Danger of war – and a military that could not offer any protection against Russia: Sweden's Civil Defense Minister warns, but remains vague.

Stockholm – The Nordic countries are worried about the war in Ukraine – that's why Sweden and Finland have applied for NATO membership in 2023. Most recently, threats against Helsinki have come from Russia. But it is Sweden's government that has now sent a surprisingly clear warning to its own population.

Civil Protection Minister Carl Oskar Bohlin made people sit up and take notice with far-reaching sentences. “Many have said it before me, but let me do it with the power of my office: There can be war in Sweden.” On Wednesday (January 10th), the conservative explained his warning – and raised further questions.

Russia currently tied up in the Ukraine war: Sweden's government wants to use “windows”.

The words were liked on Sunday the annual conference “People and Defense”. Bohlin warned of “mental defense mechanisms” against impressions of terror and violence. This is obvious in a country like Sweden with “soon to be 210 years of peace”, but it must be a thing of the past. The question is: “Who are you when the war begins?” In Ukraine, Russian President Putin has already “kicked down” a door to a room in which this question is waiting. Other speakers, including Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, reportedly took up this proposal at the event.

Bohlin had also urged more speed in preparing for an attack: time could be “the most valuable commodity” in the current situation. “If something keeps me awake at night, it is that things are going too slowly.” What is needed is not only the presumably overwhelmed military or authorities – but also “employees” and “private individuals”. This worried many Swedes, the newspaper wrote Dagens Nyheter. And asked the minister for clarification in an interview published on Wednesday.

Are you an employee? Okay, have you asked your employer how he imagines your role in the company's war organization? (…) Are you a private person? Good, have you taken responsibility for your disaster preparedness? Have you considered joining a volunteer defense organization? If not: let's go!

However, the answers apparently did not satisfy the journalists. Bohlin dodged questions about more detailed information.

Nuclear attack on Sweden possible? “The entire threat spectrum”

It is “of course not” possible to quantify the probability of an armed attack in percentages, Bohlin told the paper. However, the assessment remains that Sweden is in the most serious security situation since the Second World War. In 2023 the situation worsened again. He also did not specifically answer the question of whether a nuclear weapon attack was conceivable. “Preparations for the entire threat spectrum” are needed.

Sweden's Civil Protection Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin at the “Folk och Försvar” conference at the weekend. © IMAGO/Pontus Lundahl/TT

It is also difficult to specify a time perspective for measures – the pressure depends on external developments. The war in Ukraine is currently reducing the potential of the Russian army. “This gives us a window of opportunity to strengthen our preparedness,” emphasized Bohlin. Already wanted in the summer Swedish defense politicians do not rule out an “armed attack” on the country.

Concern about Russia: Sweden's civil protection minister prepares family for war

In any case, massive changes are necessary, such as better standards in shelters. 100 million crowns (the equivalent of almost 10 million euros) have been made available for this, said Bohlin. But that is just a beginning: Sweden must “go from word to action”. Authorities and municipalities must act, for example when it comes to water supplies in the event of war – and in case of doubt, in an un-Scandinavian, provisional way: “Sufficient tomorrow is better than perfect in five years,” emphasized the minister.

Bohlin explained that he had made preparations himself Dagens Nyheter: He has a gas fireplace, a battery-operated radio and water supplies stored at home for a long time. Now he is preparing his family to survive a war situation without his presence. “If there is an armed attack, I will not sit around at home. In this case I will be in the Ministry of Defense and lead the work. Then we have a plan for this situation.”

Unlike Finland, Sweden has not yet come under NATO's protective umbrella; Turkey and Hungary are blocking accession. In this light, Bohlin also emphasized that a country with ten million inhabitants like Sweden cannot hope for insurmountable protection from its own military. Finland's President Sauli Niinistö recently thought in terms of NATO categories in his New Year's speech. He called for more armaments in Europe. (fn)