(Reuters) – The Ministry of Mines and Energy plans to create a working group to discuss increasing the blend of anhydrous ethanol in gasoline from the current 27% to 30%, minister Alexandre Silveira said on Friday.

During an event for the sugarcane sector in Minas Gerais, he argued that a higher ethanol content would contribute to reducing gasoline imports and increasing energy security.

An eventual increase in the mixture could direct more cane to the manufacture of biofuel, reducing the supply of raw material for sugar production, with possible impacts on the global market for the sweetener.

The potential increase in the biofuel mixture, according to the minister, could occur gradually and transparently, with the progress of the studies, and would be in line with the strategy of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to seek initiatives for the energy transition.

“We are immediately creating a working group to increase the ethanol content in gasoline from 27% to 30%, this should happen gradually with predictability and transparency, permanent dialogue so that we guarantee savings and stable prices for the consumer. We are going to do it, together with the automotive industry, and we have been dialoguing with it”, said Silveira, when participating in the Opening of the 23/24 Sugar and Ethanol Harvest in Minas Gerais.

The minister said that he will raise the issue at the next meeting of the National Council for Energy Policy, so that the government can expand the variation range of the mixture, which currently ranges from 18% to 27.5%.

“The increase in ethanol content will undoubtedly contribute to our country’s energy security, with the reduction of gasoline imports, and to the energy transition, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, he said, emphasizing that the announcement takes place 20 years after the launch of the flex-fuel car in Brazil, which runs on gasoline and ethanol.

Currently, Brazil is not self-sufficient in gasoline production and needs imported volumes to supply the national demand.

The minister also highlighted a quest to strengthen the RenovaBio program, which he said aims to reduce the carbon intensity of the fuel matrix by 10%, from 2018 to 2030, with greater use of biofuels.

FUTURE OF THE FUTURE

He also said that he should submit a bill next week that addresses questions about the Fuel of the Future Program.

“Within the Program, Brazil will value sustainable low-carbon mobility with the use of ethanol and, furthermore, stimulate the automobile industry to produce hybrid flex-fuel vehicles”, stated Silveira.

The minister pointed out that another landmark will be the incentive to the production of aviation biokerosene, whose raw material finds synergies in the ethanol production process.

Silveira estimated that Brazil could produce 9 billion liters of aviation biokerosene, a volume greater than the country’s demand for aviation kerosene, which is 7 billion liters per year.

With regard to biomethane, Silveira pointed out that the ministry’s goal is to produce more than 50 million cubic meters per day, by 2032, using sugarcane residues alone.

PETROBRAS

In his speech, the minister again said that he respects the governance and legal nature of oil companies in Brazil, including Petrobras, and that he will demand of the state-owned oil company its constitutional role, “which is also to provide social service to the country”.

“This is in the Constitution of the Republic, this is in the law of state-owned companies”, said Silveira.

Then, Silveira said that “this good debate that has been going on has already generated good results for Brazilians” and cited the 10% cut in the oil price of the oil company in the refineries announced earlier by Petrobras, pointing out that the movement could reduce price of food, among other issues.

The cut in diesel prices by the oil company, Brazil’s main oil refiner, was already widely expected by the market, since the company’s prices were above those practiced in the international market.

(By Marta Nogueira, in Rio de Janeiro)