The site offers comprehensive and humanized care to women victims of violence; there are 7 units in operation in the country

The Ministry of Women plans to install a Casa da Mulher Brasileira in each capital of the country in the coming years. This is what the minister of the portfolio, Cida Gonçalves, informed.

The house is a place that offers integral and humanized care to women victims of violence, such as psychological support, social assistance, public defender and specialized police station. Currently, there are 7 units operating in the country.

“We want to resume a Brazilian Women’s House in all capitals and also work with the issue of having a Brazilian Women’s House in the countryside. It means rethinking the structure based on the reality of each municipality, number of inhabitants, services and capacity of each municipal manager”said the minister in an interview with EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação) vehicles.

Cida Gonçalves added that, “When the woman arrives [na Casa]she already leaves with the protective measure and leaves with all the guidelines”.

Maria da Penha Patrol

According to the minister, another priority is to expand the Maria da Penha Patrol action, which provides for the displacement of a police vehicle to monitor compliance with protective measures and ensure safety for women in situations of domestic violence.

“When the emergency protective measure comes out, they [patrulha] they go to the house, guide the woman, guide the neighbors if the aggressor is approaching to call the car. It’s a more effective response.”said the minister in an interview with the radio program “The Voice of Brazil”.

The use of specific patrols, according to the minister, has shown good results in Ceará and Bahia, in addition to being an effective tool in preventing femicide.

“We need to prevent femicides. It is a crime that can be avoided if we have electronic ankle bracelets, Maria da Penha Patrol, if we have concrete actions so that women feel protected”, he said.

Call 180

Regarding Ligue 180, the minister said that the service will undergo reformulation, one of the changes being the resumption of an exclusive form for assisting women victims of violence.

“We want to reformulate the 180. Today it is just the issue of denunciation. The role of 180 is broader, it is to provide information, guidance. Its role is to provide guidance and information so that women have the courage to leave situations of violence.”he stated.

Call 180 is a free and confidential channel that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the country.

For International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, Cida Gonçalves said that actions will be announced, conducted by various ministries, focused on respect for women and diversity.

With information from Brazil Agency