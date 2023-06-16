podcastIt would be D-day for the agricultural agreement, but that day has been moved to next week. What did the cabinet have to promise to keep farmers at the table?

And in the background, the cabinet is busy with the commemoration of slavery on 1 July. And the question: what happens next? That is why Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf traveled to Suriname and we went along.

We discuss it all in our Politics Close podcast, available on our site, at Apple Podcast and on Spotify. Presenter Thomas Brouwer in conversation with political reporters Tobias den Hartog and Marcia Nieuwenhuis.





Nitrogen Minister Van der Wal responded to the opening of the peak tax scheme on Friday and emphasizes that farmers need not be afraid that the government will store data entered on the site: