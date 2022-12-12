In an interview with Libero, the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara says that 140,000 income earners under the age of thirty “have a middle school diploma, some have only done elementary school or nothing. We have to bring them back to class.” According to the minister, therefore, citizenship school is needed against poverty. The manager of viale Trastevere says that discipline is needed at school, however: “I have in mind a serious school, which puts learning and commitment back at the centre. To do this, it is necessary to restore the authority of the teachers. The key word must be respect: for people, for students, for things”.

As regards the enhancement of merit, on the other hand, “it is pursued by building training courses that are tailored as much as possible to the individual, bringing out the skills of each one, also introducing tutor teachers who follow those who have more problems but also those who go faster and perhaps in class bored. It is important that the school knows how to guide the student in making the right educational choices”.