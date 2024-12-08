The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, declined the invitation to attend this Saturday to the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral due to his family agenda, as sources from his department informed EFE this Sunday.

Other personalities also had to refuse the invitation to reopen, such as the kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia. Pope Francis was not at Notre Dame either, although the archbishop of Paris read a message from him.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has considered ““A shame for our country.” the absence of Spanish representation at the reopening, which was celebrated this Saturday with the attendance of dozens of international leaders such as the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

The solemn reopening mass was celebrated after the restoration derived from the serious fire of 2019. In addition to 150 bishops from around the worldAmong others, the American first lady, Jill Biden, the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was previously received at the Elysée alongside Trump by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, attended.