The petrol station strike from 24 to 26 January has been confirmed

Tensions continue between the government and gas station attendants petrol pricewith the strike of 48 hours of 25 and 26 January which now appears difficult to revoke. The appeal launched on Sunday 22 January by the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso so that i service station managers retrace their steps by revoking the mobilization has found no shores. Indeed, the front of controversy was immediately reopened.

“I appeal to trade associations to revoke this strike that harms users, several of them have already done so. The table at the ministry will in any case go ahead until the reform of the sector which the managers are the first to ask for”, he explains bear. The minister underlines that: “Transparency will also and above all serve the petrol stations to bring out what they too denounce, those gray areas of possibilities price speculation“.

The rise of the prices from the gaswhich started on New Year’s Eve with the end of the discount on excise duties introduced in March last year by the government of Mario Dragons after the invasion of Ukraine on the part of Russia, there remains a knot to untie. With the cost at the pump which has reached around 2 euros in the city and up to 2.5 on the motorway. But no new ones are planned at the moment discounts on excise duties.

“We made a very precise choice, the reduction of excise duties made by Draghi governmentin an extraordinary moment at the outbreak of the war, according to studies, produced benefits above all for the better off”, recalls the minister. bear he claims: “We have decided to allocate the approximately 10 billion euros that the extension would have cost to measures in the maneuver aimed at families with the lowest incomes. In times of crisis, the weakest are helped”.

The reply from the associations was not long in coming. “Minister’s words bear they are yet another demonstration of the confusion in which the Government moves in this affair. The government continues to ask for transparency and we have offered it in every possible way. What one cannot ask is to authorize new obligations and new sanctions paid by the managers”, comment the presidents of Faib, Fegica And Figisc/Anisa.

The trade organizations point out that they have “always supported” the need for an “open confrontation right up to the last minute before the strike which was and remains confirmed”. Then they press on: “The statements of the Minister Urso seriously risk closing any residual possibility of positively concluding the ongoing dispute. Take action Palazzo Chigi and give a signal on the whole dispute”.

In recent days, the government has opened up changes to the decree on the transparency of data fuel costs: regional average price to be displayed on a sign to be updated on a weekly rather than monthly basis and fines for violations reduced from the maximum of 6,000 euros fixed in the text to 800 euros.

Also planned is the creation of an App of Mimit where you can consult the average price and that charged by distributors within a selected perimeter. But exhibitors are asking for more. The associations of petrol stations they ask that the average price be communicated via the web – to remove the media effect of the finger pointing at the category – and not via a sign to be displayed in the vending machines.

More generally, merchants ask for a overall tidying up of the sector, which has around 22,000 service stations. In the absence of a difficult last minute agreement, the lockout will start at 7pm on 24 January and end at the same time on the 26th, the closure will also affect self-service vending machines. Only a few service stations will remain open, chosen on a provincial basis, in order to be able to guarantee the minimum services.

Subscribe to the newsletter

