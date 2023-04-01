Genoa – Returning from one defeat in Brussels, where the Council of the European Union, meeting to approve the regulation that from 2035 will ban diesel and petrol cars, rejected its request for an exemption for biofuels, the government does not give up. Indeed, it promises that Italy will enter the electric car market head-on. He will do so because “in Italy we are first in Europe for cobalt deposits” and because the “largest lithium deposit, if I am not mistaken, I believe is in a natural park in Liguria”. Words punctuated, with some uncertainty, by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursothree days ago, during a Roman conference on the future of the automobile at the headquarters of Cnel, the National Council for the Economy and Labor (click here for the video of the speech, starting from the second 2:50:43).

In front of an audience of a few hundred people and next to speakers such as Federico Visentin, president of Federmeccanicathe association of metalworkers, e Michele De Palma, general secretary of Fiom, the largest engineering union, Urso outlined the future of the Italian car. He explained that it is the European Commission that imposes it on us. “We have to produce at least 10%” in Europe. In Italy we will be able to do it by having the raw material. Or so the minister says.

Until now, in truth, it didn’t seem like it. It does not appear that Italy is first in Europe for cobalt deposits, which is a component of the batteries that power cars. Mostly it comes from the Congo, but also from China, Russia and Canada. In Europe, its production is concentrated in three Finnish mines. Perhaps the minister was alluding to the cobalt that was already being extracted in the eighteenth century some abandoned mines in Piedmonton both sides of Punta Corna, in the province of Turin, and the project of the Australian multinational Altamin to restart that activity.

Even more uncertain is the minister’s reference to the “largest deposit of lithium”, another mineral used in batteries. If it existed, it would alone be enough to relaunch the Ligurian economy. The fear, however, is that the minister is confused. There is a large titanium deposit in Liguria, that yes one of the largest in the world. It is the Piampaludo field, in the Beigua park, in the province of Savona, between the municipalities of Urbe and Sassello. Titanium is a precious mineral for the production of plastics, enamels, paints, paper, glasses, ceramic materials. It is true that there is also a lithium-titanate battery, which however has performances far lower than those of the lithium-ion battery. Urso insists and in an interview with Sheet of two days ago advocates the extraction of the “gold of Beigua”. The mayor of Sassello, Daniele Buschiazzo, reminds him that as long as the Beigua is a natural park, it cannot become a mine. This, too, is imposed by Europe.