Hispanics arrived in Madrid in the early hours of Monday on a private flight from Iberia (one of the sponsors) to stay in the World Cup bubble until Monday afternoon when somehow Jordi Ribera, the coach, has given the order to break ranks. Before, the entire Selection was disciplined visited the headquarters of the Olympic Committee where he was congratulated by the President, Alejandro Blanco, and by the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. And from there to the Higher Sports Council on another courtesy visit from a National Team that in 2020 was the only one that won a European Championship for Spain, and that begins in 2021 with the bronze medal in a World Cup.

As he Minister José Manuel Rodriguez Uribes as Alejandro Blanco challenged Hispanics to fight for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics that, following the statements of the IOC President and the Japanese Government. They take for granted that they are going to be played, and where Spain leads the men’s team, and the women’s team, the Guerreras, have the option to win the place in the March Pre-Olympic in Lliria (Valencia),

A year ago, with the European salad bowl, also in the COE, Hispanics were called to that challenge in 2020, and some who had planned to retire from sports or from the National Team, have had to continue “one more year”, “The day it became known that the Games were postponed was a very hard one, but at the moment I thought that I had to continue playing, it was very clear, and also with this group it is very easy “, recognized the player Viran Morros, in the ranks of PSG, who was not very clear about staying active but who renewed one more season with the French.

The Spanish coach, Jordi Ribera, who has been in charge since 2016, after the great Spanish failure of not qualifying for Rio de Janeiro, made his presentation regarding the Olympic challenge: “The Games are the biggest sporting and representative event for a country, and for us it is going to be a challenge, but this team always gets ready to compete, this team has shown that it always comes out to win.”

For some players, the prolongation of their sports careers by reaching Tokyo has meant fattening their successes with a bronze medal in a World Cup so complicated that it was in the air for months, and in the end it has been an almost unthinkable success. “We are privileged because we have been able to do, compete, which is what we like. It is evident that we do it in unique conditions, such as playing without an audience or passing daily controls, but we are satisfied. We focus on competition” , said Raúl Entrerríos, the captain, and one of those who reconsidered his public decision to withdraw in September to play the Games, and that now with 279 international matches is one of David Barrufet, with 280 the top in Spain.

In the act, with the 18 players of the World Cup were the two debutants in the elite, Sergey Hernández and Rubén Marchán. “I feel privileged to have been able to work and live with this group this month and on top of it get a medal,” said the goalkeeper, the same idea sent by the pivot “satisfied with the experience of the group and the sport.”

Regarding the renewal of the national team, the arrival of young people and new blood due to the possible obligation of changes, Ribera is clear: “Youth in itself is only a condition, not a virtue, And the players who can contribute the most come to the National Team, and they don’t have to be the top scorers on their teams. And that idea has helped us win two Europeans, be classified in advance for the Olympic Games, and this bronze medal. “

“Pride, admiration, affection, values. These are the feelings that this Selection produces in me. You are an example for all of us, an example for all Spanish society. Now we have to go to Tokyo”, concluded Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes