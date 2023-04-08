Ukraine stopped its electricity exports to the European Union last October due to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

“The hardest winter has passed,” Galushenko said in a statement on the ministry’s website, noting that the electricity network has been operating normally for about two months.

“The next step is the resumption of electricity exports, which will allow us to obtain additional financial resources for the necessary reconstruction of the damaged and damaged electricity infrastructure,” he added.

Galushenko indicated that he had signed an executive document allowing the resumption of electricity exports due to the surplus in domestic production.

He stressed that Ukraine can now export a maximum of 400 megawatts to the European Union.

Galushenko said: “Electricity exports will continue, provided that Ukrainian consumers are provided with electricity, and may be stopped if the situation changes.”

Last June, Ukraine expressed its desire to export electricity worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) to the European Union by the end of the year.