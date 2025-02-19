Minister Torres accredits with travel certificates that Aldama’s accusations are “false” and “injurious”

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, has given a press conference this Tuesday to publicly show that the statements about him made by Víctor de Aldama are “false.” Torres has taught several flight certificates of November 2018 now issued by two airlines to “prove” that he was not on any floor in Madrid or “ladies”, as maintained His last accusations and that were collected by a digital media on Monday.

In the press conference from the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Torres has exhibited Certificates of the Canary Islands and Iberia flight certificates to demonstrate that he was in the Canary Islands and not in Madrid at the time Aldama said, between 9 and the November 10, 2018.

The minister has denounced that he has been “victim of false, insulting accusations” that have tried to “undermine, family and political.”

He has also denounced the “political end” that, under his point of view, has Victor de Aldama, wondering who is behind these accusations: “Everything will end up knowing.”

Specifically, Torres refers to the brief presented by Aldama before the Supreme Court in which he ensures that the current minister used an apartment from 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 until 11.00 on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

In the first place, the minister has said that “it is striking” that in 2018 he was not president of the Canary Islands, but vice president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and the elections that subsequently increased the presidency of the archipelago had not yet occurred.

Torres has shown as proof of a flight certificate of the Binter company in which it certifies that it appears as “embarked” on a flight from Gran Canaria to Tenerife on November 8, 2018 with scheduled time starting at 10 am.

Subsequently, this certificate exhibited by Torres shows that on November 9, 2018 it flies from Tenerife airport to the Airport of Gran Canaria at 7:00 p.m. and that flight has a delay of more than an hour, the day on which Aldama ensures that It is in an apartment in Madrid.

“That day was in Tenerife, as well as the head of the socialist group, presenting an amendment to the totality of the budgets presented in 2018, the then president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo. (…) Therefore, I slept in Gran Canaria, ”Torres added.

The flight to madrid

Torres has continued to explain that on November 10 the PSOE celebrated a federal committee in the Madrid city of Fuenlabrada. The minister has presented a second certificate, in this case of the Iberia company, which proves that this embarked on the 6.35 hours flight, Canarian local time, from Gran Canaria and arrived in Madrid at 10.20, local time, although there was true delay. “When I arrived in Madrid, I automatically moved to Fuenlabrada to be able to be in the Federal Committee,” he explained.

That same day, also certified, he returned from Madrid on a flight at 3:00 p.m. to Gran Canaria, where he arrived at 16.55 local time. “Interestingly, I returned that same day because that night my wife’s sister married and I was in Gran Canaria at that wedding,” added the minister.

“There is a political end” in the accusations

Likewise, Minister Torres explained that the act of conciliation with Aldama for the accusations in which the alleged arrest of the plot ensures that he requested 50,000 euros through a third party will occur on March 4.

“It is demonstrated that during these months I have undergone personal persecution. That there is a will on the part of this man to hurt me, in the familiar, with accusations and vileness that today are demonstrated that they are false, that there is an intention to stain my honor, my name and my image as a political position. Therefore, there is a political end, ”he denounced.

In this context, Torres has wondered “who is behind” by Aldama: “In his political end, nothing helps his judicial defense. I don’t know who is behind, but everything will end up knowing, ”he has predicted.

Suspicions

When asked who believes that he can be behind Aldama’s accusations, Torres has indicated that he can have some “suspicion”, but has no evidence, although he has been “convinced” that the time “will end up demonstrating it.”

In this regard, Torres recalled that when he was president of the Canary Islands, the arrests of some people appeared and a person “who called himself the mediator who said he was aware of everything.” “It was a few months before elections. Everything was absolutely false, then there were elections and citizens knew how to differentiate things, ”he added.

“In politics they cannot overcome the bad ones,” said the minister, who has regretted that there are “spokesmen” that give coverage “those who cheat knowingly.”

He has also asked the PP to remember that the investigation commissions “are to discover the truth, they are not parallel judgments and are making it that.”

