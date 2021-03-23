The Cartagena Oceanographer Pablo Rodriguez Ros (1990) has just joined as an advisor to the Cabinet of the fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), Teresa Ribera, as he announced on Tuesday.

Degree in Environmental Sciences, PhD in Marine Sciences and researcher on the effects of climate change In all the oceans of the planet, Pablo Rodríguez Ros was until now responsible for the Scientific Culture, Innovation and Institutional Relations Unit in the delegation of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in the Balearic Islands, based in Palma, a position he has held for the last three months.

The Cartagena scientist arrives at the Ministry for Ecological Transition after a selection process in which their “transversal” profile has been especially valued, as THE TRUTH has learned from sources close to Miteco. Despite his specialization in the marine environment, the advisory work of Pablo Rodríguez Ros in Teresa Ribera’s Cabinet will not be limited to this field, but will intervene in all matters that fall within the competence of the Ministry.

Beginnings in the Mar Menor



Although he has participated in scientific expeditions in all latitudes, his research work began in the Mar Menor, a natural space that is going through a serious ecological crisis and on whose recovery process the central government and the Autonomous Community have not fully agreed. Now you will have the opportunity to build bridges between both administrations.

An increasingly popular popularizer and very active on social networks, Pablo Rodríguez Ros published last September ‘Argonauta’ (Raspabook), a book in which recounts his research journey of ten years tracking the effects of climate change on all the world’s oceans: from the Atlantic and the Strait of Gibraltar to Antarctica, and from the Pacific to the North Sea.